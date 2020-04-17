Ireland to quadruple WHO contributions after US funding ends

Ireland plans to quadruple its contributions to the World Health Organization following President Trump’s suspension of US funding for the global coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.

The country will increase funding to more than $ 10 million next year, pending review, according to Simon Coveney, Irish Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“#Ireland strongly supports @WHO in its efforts to coordinate a global response to combat # COVID19. Many countries rely on @UN expertise and capacity to save lives. Ireland quadruples its normal annual financial contribution to @WHO for 2020 to 9.5 million euros, “said Coveney. said on Twitter.

The announcement came after Trump said he would ask his administration to suspend funding while examining WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying the group had withheld information accurate from China during the early days of the epidemic.

Coveney later criticized Trump’s decision to stop funding as “indefensible” in the “midst of the global pandemic”.

Irish Minister of Health Simon Harris also tweeted, “Any effort to undermine [WHO’s] work is dangerous, illogical and harmful. “

Overall, the United States is the largest contributor to WHO, contributing approximately $ 553 million to the group’s $ 6 billion budget last year.