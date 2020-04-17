International Space Station Astronauts Return to the World Modified by Coronavirus

With their replacements safely on board the International Space Station, three crew members packed up for an overnight trip to Earth early Friday, back to an unknown world plagued by a pandemic that will force them to prolong the social isolation they hoped to end.

“It’s a bit surreal to think that we’re going back there, especially considering the situation on the ground,” said the flight engineer. Jessica Meir NPR said in an interview on Wednesday. “It looks like we are going back to a completely different planet. So it will certainly be an interesting experience for us.”

Meir, commanding officer of Soyuz MS-15 / 61S Oleg Skripochka and doctor-astronaut Drew Morgan planned to undock from the rear port of the station’s Russian module Zvezda at 9:53 p.m. EDT Thursday evening. Say goodbye to them NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, who arrived at the station last Thursday.

Expedition 62 commander Oleg Skripochka (center-front) officially handed over the International Space Station to Expedition 63 commander Chris Cassidy (front left) during a brief ceremony on Wednesday. In a group hug, Cassidy’s teammates (in light blue) Anatoly Ivanishin (middle left) and Ivan Vagner. Skripochka, Jessica Meir and Drew Morgan (all in dark blue) return to Earth early Friday. NASA



Skripochka and Meir were launched together on September 25 with a guest cosmonaut from the United Arab Emirates who returned to Earth eight days later. Morgan, who went to the laboratory with another team on July 20, takes the seat of the guest cosmonaut for the return trip.

After undocking and moving away from a safe distance, Skripochka will monitor an automated rocket fire of four minutes and 41 seconds, slowing the ship about 286 mph to drop the end of its orbit deep into the atmosphere. This will set up a landing in the Kazakhstan steppe near the city of Dzhezkazgan at 1:16 a.m. EDT Friday (11:16 a.m. local time).

With touchdown, Morgan will have recorded 272 days in space on its first flight. participate in seven spacewalks during an extended mission. Skripochka and Meir, who have participated in three all-female spacewalks, will have recorded 205 days aboard the orbital outpost.

Due to coronavirus security protocols and travel restrictions, the Russian recovery force will be smaller than usual with only eight helicopters deployed instead of the usual 12. In addition, recovery teams will be deployed outside the Baikonur Cosmodrome approximately 250 miles from the landing site instead of Karaganda, a much closer town which is normally used.

After brief medical checks and home satellite calls for family and friends, Skripochka, Meir and Morgan will be flown by helicopter to Baikonur where Skripochka will board a Russian aircraft for the return trip to Star City near from Moscow.

NASA, operating under travel restrictions to Kazakhstan, was unable to send a jet directly to Baikonur. Instead, Meir and Morgan will face a three-hour ground trip north to Kyzlorda where they will board an agency aircraft for the return flight to Houston.

“Our support people on the ground worked very hard to find a way to pick us up,” said Meir. “Normally what happens is that a NASA plane picks us up and brings us back to Houston within 24 hours. But even getting that NASA plane with all the international stops involved was a considerable effort .

“We are taking a different path, it’s going to be a bit like an” Airplanes, Trains and Automobiles “scenario where I think we will even end up driving by ambulance for several hours across the Kazakh steppe in order to get to our plane. .. But this is the first time we have landed, so we really have nothing to compare. It will be like that for us. “

Once back in Houston, Meir and Morgan will spend their first week in extended quarantine, using the crew quarters at the Johnson Space Center, for safety. In fact, astronauts who return to Earth after long space flights may have a slightly depressed immune system. Given the coronavirus, this is an additional risk for the flyers at the return station.

The International Space Station (file photo). Roscosmos



“So we will have a tighter quarantine this time where we will stay and live at NASA for at least a week after we land with very limited access to make sure we stay healthy,” said Meir.

She described the post-landing protocols as ironic given that she and Morgan have spent the past six months and more in extreme isolation 250 miles above Earth. Since October 3, only six people have been on board the station.

“It’s ironic,” Meir said of the extended quarantine. “I think it will feel more confined and more insulating to do it on Earth than it is here because it is something we expect and train. We have so many amazing things going on around us anytime here, we don’t really feel that isolation and containment is an issue.

“But on the ground, when you’re not used to expecting it and your daily life is going out and doing all these things, I think it’s going to feel a lot more isolating there than here.”

Cassidy, Ivanishin and Vagner were launched on April 9 from Baikonur amidst strict coronavirus protocols to minimize the chances of the COVID-19 virus boarding the space station.

“This mission, it seems to me different, I will tell you, leaving Earth in the midst of the global crisis and the end of the global quarantine,” Cassidy said last week at a press conference with Meir and Morgan. We knew as a crew that we were going to be quarantined … but we didn’t know that the rest of the world was going to join us. “

With the departure of Meir and Morgan, Cassidy will be the only American crew member on board the station until SpaceX launches its spacecraft Crew Dragon on its first piloted mission around May 27.

Drew Morgan and Jessica Meir have lived on the International Space Station since July and September respectively. They return to Earth in the midst of a global pandemic which will force them to prolong their social isolation. NASA



NASA managers already expected to be launch of astronauts aboard SpaceX and the Boeing commercial crew are now shipping, ending the agency’s sole dependence on the Soyuz. Equally important, new crew vessels are required to ensure the presence of three to four U.S. sponsored astronauts aboard the station at all times to carry out a full series of scientific research.

Anticipating the advent of American commercial crew ships, Russia has reduced the production of its Soyuz spacecraft to three places and only two will be launched this year: the Soyuz MS-16 / 62S vehicle which transported Cassidy and his teammates orbit on April 9 and the second on October 14.

NASA currently only has one Soyuz seat – Cassidy’s – under contract with Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. NASA is negotiating a seat on the October flight and possibly a second seat next spring, but no contract has yet been signed.

At least one American astronaut must be on board the space station at all times to operate and maintain NASA systems.

Tom Stafford, a Gemini and Apollo astronaut with a long history of collaboration with the Russians, participated in a joint NASA-Roscosmos review last December. He summed up the consensus in clear terms during a space station advisory committee teleconference on March 30.

“The joint commission believes that there is a significant technical risk due to additional delays in the schedule of the American crew’s vehicle, USCV,” he said. “Without the USCV and without guaranteeing additional American Soyuz seats, there will be no more American crew members on board the ISS after October 21, that is, until the I ‘USCV is finally operational and up there.

“The ISS has always needed at least one American and Russian crew member for safe operations,” he said. “Without an American crew on board, failure of the critical American orbital segment (equipment) could result in the loss of the ISS. It is imperative that NASA and Roscosmos find a way to guarantee at least one properly trained American and Russian crew aboard the ISS at all times. “

Despite restrictions on coronaviruses, NASA and SpaceX continued preparations to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken into the space station aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft in late May. Assuming the test flight goes well, NASA hopes to make a Crew Dragon operational flight in the middle or late summer with a crew of four.