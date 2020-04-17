How influencers are adapting to the coronavirus epidemic

Influencer and author Sasha Wilkins sees her biggest viewer jump ever recorded on her Instagram page, Twitter feed and lifestyle blog, where traffic has increased 500% since the epidemic of the new coronavirus. Wilkins has 46,000 followers on Instagram and almost 100,000 on Twitter.

But those extra eyeballs aren’t being chased by advertising dollars. The London-based blogger, who previously worked for brands such as Microsoft, Samsung and Johnnie Walker, saw her most lucrative offerings suddenly dry up.

Just a few months ago, Wilkins, better known as his online alter ego Liberty London Girl, posted photos in flowing dresses while discovering Joshua Tree National Park as part of a press trip. all costs with the owner of the Simon Property Group shopping center. Instead of going back to Los Angeles to stock up on content in the coming weeks, she publishes articles on housework, gardening and cleaning up her dog’s droppings.

“All of my projects were canceled during the same week,” said Wilkins by phone from London. “My work in progress went from busy to zero.”

For years, influencers have taken advantage of an explosion in corporate advertising, as brands have turned to online personalities and digital platforms to help create a marketing buzz for their products. Advertisers spent $ 6.5 billion on influencers in 2019, up from $ 1.7 billion in 2016, according to global data from the Influencer Marketing Hub.

In addition, platforms ranging from YouTube to Google to Instagram to Facebook have created pathways for a host of largely young but diverse writers, photographers, makeup artists and videographers to build very lucrative careers. Influencers make money – more than six figures – from ads, sponsorships, and other projects.

But the coronavirus epidemic has disrupted this business model, particularly in L.A., which has one of the largest concentrations of influencers in the country. Advertisers are dramatically cutting spending in the face of record unemployment levels due to home orders that have closed businesses and live events. Digital advertising spending is down 33%, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

As a result, many influencers, who were already grappling with changing algorithms on platforms like YouTube and Facebook, need to quickly rethink how they interact with fans while they are sequestered at home.

“This whole industry had to get a makeover during this time,” said Lauren Consiglio, vice president of US marketing and global programs for Dermalogica, a Carson-based skin care brand that works with influencers. “It changed in an instant.”

Dermalogica has postponed various events where it would have welcomed vloggers and beauty gurus. Instead, the company hosts live events on Instagram with influencers on topics like acne or dry, washed hands.

“It will no longer be about awareness and eyeballs,” said Consiglio. “You basically have to be smarter on every dollar you spend.”

The pandemic has forced the cancellation or postponement of concerts and other events such as Coachella, where companies pay social media stars to promote their products.

NYX Professional Makeup, based in El Segundo, a pharmacy brand owned by L’Oreal, planned to welcome influencers from around the world to the Desert Music Festival. With the coronavirus foiling its plans, NYX chose instead to create a virtual music festival via Instagram Live last weekend.

Yasmin Dastmalchi, senior vice president of US marketing for NYX, said the company needs to quickly adapt its marketing message to what its audience and influencers are feeling.

“We have this dialogue about what they are comfortable talking about, what they are comfortable communicating,” she said. “So we had to reconstruct a few stories.”

Los Angeles-based comedian and influencer Kevin Fredericks was on a national tour last month when he was forced to give up concerts in San Diego, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and other places due to the pandemic .

“This [tour] the income went from very high to absolute zero overnight, “said Fredericks, 36.

Fredericks, who had promoted the tour on his popular Youtube channel, faced another problem. Brands have pulled advertisements from his podcasts.

Like other artists, he now relies heavily on the support of Patreon, a member service company based in San Francisco, which allows fans to donate money to support artists in exchange for exclusive videos and podcasts. It brought together nearly 8,000 customers willing to pay at least $ 5 a month.

Patreon said more than 50,000 creators had implemented membership programs on its platform in March, the highest monthly number in the company’s history in seven years.

“The security that Patreon offers is probably the most impactful thing, knowing that my fans are more reliable than the world right now,” said Fredericks.

Influencer Sasha Wilkins aka Liberty London Girl, at Joshua Tree on a press trip with retailer Simon in October. (Sasha Wilkins)

Thanks to its proximity to Hollywood and its close ties to the music and fashion industries, L.A. has long been the Mecca of social media personalities.

LinkedIn lists 17,000 people with the title or job description of “influencer marketing” in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, said Reesa Lake, partner of Digital Brand Architects, an influence management agency owned by United Talent Agency.

Even during the coronavirus crisis, Lake believes that influencers can take advantage of the trend of home viewers.

“The public spends more time on social media, but creativity and messaging must have meaning and resonate with the public in these difficult times,” she said. “We want entertainment and education.”

Wilkins, a former style editor for the Wall Street Journal before launching his blog in 2006, now writes a daily journal and shares his recipes and the exploits of his pet dachshund. She published an article on making macaroni and cheese one evening, prompting hundreds of followers to share their attempts.

“People don’t want to see hundreds of photos of people walking around in outfits,” she said. “People want their own lives to be reflected to them again – this is real radical change.”

Danny Casale, a Los Angeles animator who posts videos on daily life, made a handwashing video last month that drew nearly 1.2 million views in his first 48 hours on Instagram. A typical Instagram post for him could attract at least 200,000 to 400,000 views at the same time.

His most recent videos have addressed the new coronavirus, including one that deals with the hoarding of toilet paper.

“There are going to be more people at home, and I like to think that it’s time to entertain and keep people a little safer and a little less anxious,” said Casale, 24.

Arash Khalili, a lawyer with Loeb & Loeb LLP whose clients include eSports player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, said the effects of the pandemic were mixed.

Influencers who make money by promoting travel or hosting in-person events suffer, but others in areas such as gaming thrive as more and more people seek entertainment at home.

“There will be a correction,” said Khalili. “Some of the influencers may lose their audience and some will come out stronger than ever.”

Health, wellness, and fitness are among the other categories that are gaining interest as people try to feel good at home.

On YouTube, views of exercise videos with the words “at home” or “without equipment” increased by more than 200% in the United States between March 15 and March 31, the company said. Explanatory videos, whether it’s “cooking with me” or “cleaning with me”, have also gained popularity.

Cassey Ho, a Los Angeles fitness instructor behind “Blogilates”, which has 5 million subscribers, says YouTube views and Instagram profile visits have tripled in the past month to 700,000 per day .

In a recent video, Ho showed viewers how to tone their arms by doing exercises like bicep curls with bottles of wine found at home.

The 33-year-old woman continues to make money from advertisements on her YouTube videos, but expects her to be hurt in the short term. A key partner, 24 Hour Fitness, who agreed to put Ho’s POP Pilates program in his gymnasiums, closed down after closing to meet safety requirements.

She declined to disclose her sales, but said revenue from the gym products she sells on her website ($ 60 leggings) dropped 50% in the first few weeks of her 40s.

“These are luxury things now,” said Ho. “People are looking for food and other necessities.”

Social media figures have the advantage of being able to film themselves without a team at a time when television and film productions are stopped.

Adrienne Houghton is the star of “All Things Adrienne”, a lifestyle show on YouTube with over a million subscribers.

She recently learned to install light and work microphones to film herself at home in Calabasas. After uploading their footage, the production company based in Playa Vista, Kin, edits and refines the video. Before the rapid spread of the coronavirus, a team recorded the segment.

“It’s a little more innovative and a little more personal and that’s what I wanted my YouTube channel to be,” said the 36-year-old actress. “I wanted people to feel at home and almost see something behind the scenes and that’s definitely what you get now.”