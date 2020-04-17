Henry Rollins records and tells stories on The Cool Quarantine podcast

Henry Rollins, who has made a name for himself as a maniac singer of the hardcore punk black flag Black Flag, invites us into his metaphorical cellar.

“I want to recreate this ubiquitous teen hideout, where you and your friends find yourself in someone’s basement and just play records,” Rollins told the Post, explaining the genesis of his podcast that just to be launched, “The Cool Quarantine” who wakes up at four. “With everyone locked up, the moment seems to have come. Hopefully this will relieve some of the tensions in a difficult world. “

Recalling former free-form FM radio DJs, Rollins shares some great anecdotes about experiences with legendary buddies and the kind of music you don’t hear every day.

During his recent debut, he played songs from an embryo Joy Division, as well as a tape-recorded cut attached to a Washington, DC concert by The Cramps (the amateur bootlegger was the godfather of DC punk Ian MacKaye) .

“I wanted to do a long, unrestricted program,” said Rollins, who has been broadcasting a program on the Los Angeles NPR outpost, KCRW, for six years. “[The station] offered to pay me for it and I said they didn’t have to. My salary is that they won’t tell me what to do. “

And since “The Cool Quarantine” is heard online rather than on the air, Rollins adds: “I don’t have to dodge the FCC and worry about songs where the singers drop F-bombs.” Given Rollins’ taste for music, salty words accompany the territory.

Rollins admitted during his first podcast that it would be nothing more than an ephemeral curiosity if the listeners did not dig it. But just the opposite was true: “The response was crazy and I was told to hurry up with another.” A second release is in sight and, for that one, Rollins hopes to freak out his listeners who love Led Zeppelin with a recording of a first show at the tiny Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.

It took place in front of an indifferent crowd. “Robert Plant tells the audience that the group has an album coming out in two weeks and that people are talking above them, wondering where their car keys are,” said Rollins. “They make a set of blisters and you hear, like, five people cheering. Some 150 million records sold later is the acorn in front of the mighty oak. “

How long will Rollins continue this business?

“We will continue to do this until Anthony Fauci tells me that I can get out of my hole,” he said.

Here are four other cool, music-oriented podcasts that can lift your spirits during difficult times.

If you think world class hip hop is limited to both coasts, “Bottom of the map” provides a welcome wake-up call. Journalist Christina Lee and self-proclaimed hip-hop researcher Regina N. Bradley, Ph.D., give up their knowledge through interviews with movers on the southern stage.

Music nerds love nothing more than deepening a particular album. The crew behind “Heat Rocks” do just that, with special guests who have special passions. Recordings explored include the soundtrack to “High Fidelity” and the revolutionary “Post” by Björk.

Fans of the Safdie brothers’ films – notably “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time” – know that soundtracks play a major role. Sibs hips » “Elara.FM” features cool mixes and sage comedy tracks that include the brothers themselves, producer Sebastian “Sebo Bear” Bear-McClard and Oneohtrix Point Never (the guy who makes their nerve soundtracks).

The tireless Diplo and his crew propose “Corona World Tour” with cool mixes to keep fans full until it’s back on the road.