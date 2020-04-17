Hedge fund warns stocks could fall 50% from February highs

Paul Singer’s Elliott Management said global stocks could fall further, eventually losing half or more of their value from the February peak as the world prepares for the deepest recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s .

The New York-based hedge fund firm, in a letter to customers published Wednesday by Reuters, wrote that the sharp market downturn seen between late February and late March “has caused a sharp drop in books for a dozen years essentially nonstop positive returns in global stocks, bonds and real estate. “

And the rout is probably not over yet.

“Our gut tells us that a drop of 50% or more from the February peak could be the ultimate route to global equity markets,” said Elliott, who controls $ 40.4 billion in assets and is closely watched for his opinions on the markets and the economy.

The US stock market benchmark S&P 500 fell 36% in four weeks, but reversed price and rebounded 31% from the low on March 23, leaving it 16% below the highest set on February 19, wrote Elliott.

Elliott’s portfolio managers recently bought stocks and bonds, but the company said it was too early to call for market clearance.

“For us, there does not seem to be a golden cornucopia of bargains,” said the letter.

The hedge fund has said that gold, a long-standing investment, and credit investments could be the most lucrative for investors as the world tries to get out of the recession.

“It’s a perfect environment for gold to be central,” said the letter, with spot gold trading at around $ 1,741 an ounce. Fair value for the metal, the fund believes that “is literally multiples of its current price”.

The new coronavirus broke out against a backdrop of record interest rates and record leverage as markets were buoyed by excessive government debt, the fund said.

Elliott, founded in 1977 by Singer, is known for the relatively pessimistic economic views of its founder and for warning of economic dangers long before others saw them.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, Singer has written in letters to clients that asset prices are overvalued as governments flood the market with cheap money to kick-start growth.

Now, with millions of unemployed, the letter says that emergency measures are needed. “Deficit spending and massive monetary expansion are necessary to avoid a total collapse,” he said.

Sounding a note of caution to policymakers, the letter added that “monetary strength is the key to the strength of the financial system”.

For almost four decades, Singer and his team have been recognized as stable and reliable investors who protect the capital of pension funds, university endowments and private investors by paying an average of 13% per year.

In the first quarter, the Elliott International fund grew 2.2% in the first quarter while its Elliott Associates fund was up 1.6%.

The average hedge fund has lost about 8% over the same period, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

The company said it has hedged its portfolio with credit, equity, rate and gold protection. This helped offset the decline in distressed debt and equity transactions.

A spokesperson for New York-based Elliott Management did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Although Elliott invests in a variety of instruments, he is particularly well known as an activist investor who has driven change in companies such as Twitter, SoftBank and AT&T.

In Wednesday’s letter, he said that a different game manual might be needed as old tools such as share buyback requests could be overlooked as companies struggle to keep their businesses alive and employees safe.

There may be a chance “for companies to improve their chances of survival through strategic mergers and acquisitions,” the letter said, even though the pace of mergers slowed considerably during the virus epidemic.