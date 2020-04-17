Harvard-Westlake to take on Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Day in virtual sports competition

Prepare for the challenges of virtual football.

It starts next week for Studio City Harvard-Westlake and Brooklyn Poly Prep Country Day in New York. The two football programs will join forces in a Zoom video call with 10 players from each team participating in a physical challenge from their home. Then it will be four players against four players.

“We challenged them,” said Rich Corso, sport director of Poly Prep, who was a former water polo coach at Harvard-Westlake.

Harvard-Westlake coach Aaron Huerta asked his 31 players to do 100 pushups, 100 situps, 100 squats and 100 lunges during a Zoom call. They were timed and the 10 fastest will advance to face Poly Prep.

Next week it will be Harvard-Westlake against Poly Prep in what is called the 400. Poly Prep will also face Oaks Christian water polo and soccer teams. The director of the Poly Prep school is the former Harvard-Westlake sports director, Audrius Barzdukas.

“It could be the future,” said Barzdukas.

Who knows if he was kidding or serious, but these are the best sports teams that can compete at a distance using technology during the month of social distancing.

“I want these kids to compete every day,” said Huerta. “They had a lot of fun.”

Attacking midfielder / defensive back Josh Dixon had the best times in Harvard-Westlake doing push-ups, situps, squats and lunges.