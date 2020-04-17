Governors Warn Trump Against Reopening of the United States Amid Coronavirus Testing Problems

WASHINGTON – Worried governors on Thursday warned President Trump not to reopen the economy too quickly, telling him they are still experiencing critical shortages of coronavirus testing, The Post learned.

During a conference call during which Trump presented his guidelines for reopening the economy, several heads of state told the president that they were still struggling to get enough complete test kits and worried about a second peak of infection.

“We have a huge lack of manufacturing capacity to test the kits themselves,” said Governor Jay Inslee (D-Wash.), According to a person familiar with the call.

Describing this as a “day-to-day existence,” Inslee said he had more than 160 nursing homes with COVID-19 cases that he couldn’t test because the state lacked kits and supplies. swabs to get the necessary samples for them.

“It is an extreme limitation, and we literally unpack Chinese bags per minute and take them to a nursing home,” he said.

Trump has promised to speed up the manufacturing of these test items, saying that an additional 5.1 million swabs will be delivered to states by the end of the month.

Rear Admiral John Polowczyk, deputy director of operational logistics for the task force, also suggested that Inslee use the supplies more “wisely”.

Kansas housekeeper Laura Kelly Democrat said she felt uncomfortable sending people back to work with long delays in test results, while others raised the alarm over vaccines.

“I don’t think we can get back to normal unless we develop a vaccine,” Governor Gary Herbert (R-Utah) told Trump, according to a person familiar with the call.

“You have to wait and give people confidence to get out without infection. So we have to have an all hands on deck approach, ”he continued.

Trump has promised that the vaccine “is going very well” and has said that Johnson & Johnson and several other companies are “very advanced” on the vaccine.

Most governors of the appeal, however, praised the president for his response, while Trump also repeatedly thanked the heads of state for their hard work.