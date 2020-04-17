Global warming worsens `` mega-drought '' in the American West

A new two-decade drought that has dried up much of the western United States is turning into one of the deepest “mega-crossings” the region has known for over 1,200 years, according to a new study.

And about half of this historic drought can be attributed to human-caused global warming, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Science.

The researchers focused on an area of ​​nine states ranging from Oregon and Wyoming to California and New Mexico, as well as a strip of southwestern Montana and parts of northern Mexico. They used thousands of tree rings to compare a drought that started in 2000 and continues (despite a wet 2019) with four previous megadroughts since 800.

Using soil moisture as a key measure, they found only one other drought that was as significant – and probably slightly more significant. It began in 1575, barely 10 years after the founding of Saint Augustine, the first European city in the United States, and it ended before pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock in 1620.

What is happening now is “a drought greater than what modern society has seen,” said the study’s lead author A. Park Williams, bioclimatologist at Columbia University.

Daniel Swain, a UCLA climatologist who was not involved in the research, called the work important because it provides evidence “that man-made climate change has transformed what could otherwise have been moderate drought to long term into a serious event comparable to “megadroughts”. “from past centuries.”

What happens is that a natural but moderate drought is made worse by temperatures that are 2.9 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1.6 degrees Celsius) warmer than in the past and that suck up moisture from the soil, said Williams.

“We are drifting more and more in a world that is becoming drier,” said Williams.

To quantify the role of global warming, the researchers used 31 computer models to compare what is happening now with what would happen in a hypothetical world without the burning of fossil fuels that spew billions of tonnes of heat-trapping gas. They found that on average, 47% of drought could be attributed to human-caused climate change.

There is a debate among scientists over whether this current drought deserves the title of “mega-drought” because it only lasted two decades – so far – while others last at least 28 years.

Climatologist Clara Deser at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which was not part of the study, said that although the research is good, she thinks that the deep drought should last another ten years to be considered a “megadrought”.

Williams said he understands the concern and that’s why the study calls it “an emerging mega-emergency.”

“It goes on and it lasts 21 years,” said Williams. “This drought looks like one of the worst in the last millennium, except that it did not last as long.”

University of Michigan climatologist Jonathan Overpeck, who studies the southwest climate and was not part of the study, calls it “the first multi-decade mega-drought in recorded American history.”

Although last year was wet, recent rain and snow were not enough to compensate for the deep drought years before, said Williams, who added that past megadroughts have had wet years.

the Drought monitor in the United States places much of Oregon, California, Colorado, Utah and Nevada and good chunks of New Mexico, Arizona and Idaho in unusually dry, moderate drought conditions or severe. Wyoming is the only state studied by Williams that does not have large drought zones.

This week, water managers have warned that the Rio Grande should have a water flow below half of normal, while New Mexico’s largest reservoir is expected to reach about one third of its 30 average. years.

This is “what we can expect in a world where global warming continues,” said the climatologist at Stanford University. Noah Diffenbaugh, which was not part of the study.