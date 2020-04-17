Florida game store owner arrested for foreclosure violation: MPs

The owner of a Florida game store was arrested for repeatedly trampling a “safer home” order while selling collectible card games to customers, authorities said.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Galen Trent Wood, who runs kitchen table games at Pinellas Park, was arrested at his business on Thursday following several complaints that the store was still open despite the fact that it was not a non-core business subject to foreclosure orders.

“During the compliance check, members observed that the business was open, watched employees interact with customers and noted that Kitchen Table Games was operating as a non-essential business,” said the deputies in a statement. .

Investigators responded to the store, which sells collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering and Dragon Ball Super, after receiving public advice on several occasions, starting April 3. The most recent complaint was filed on Thursday, said MPs.

Wood, 36, has received warnings from MPs at least five times and “would become argumentative” with them each time while refusing to close its doors, authorities said.

Wood again refused to close his business on Thursday. He was then detained for operating a non-essential business and traveling for operating a non-essential business.

Wood, who was sentenced to Pinellas County Jail, was later released after paying bail of $ 500, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Contacted Friday for comments, Wood said he intends to hire a lawyer to fight the charges.

“Oh yes, 100 percent,” Wood told The Post, saying he had only offered curbside deliveries and pickups to customers.

“No one came to the store except a few workers. It’s a selective app… for some reason, they took us on. I don’t know why … I’m a law-abiding citizen. I’m always.”