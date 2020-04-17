First Class of Space Force Cadets Prepares to Launch Career in New Command

According to a report, a group of 86 space cadets will reach the last frontier on Saturday as they graduate as second lieutenant and join the US Space Force.

Young space warriors will graduate from Air Force Academy six weeks earlier after a shortened school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Washington Examiner.

Due to the requirement for social distancing, friends and relatives will not be allowed on the Colorado Springs campus to watch graduates earn their space operations diploma, but will be able to watch the event live online.

In December, the Senate voted to pass a $ 738 billion defense policy bill that created the first US Space Force.

“As the new combat command, Space Command will defend America’s vital interest in space, the next realm of war,” President Trump said in August 2019 when he announced the creation of a Space Command as part of his favorite project.

Despite what the Commander-in-Chief hoped, the Space Force is part of the Air Force and is not its own branch of the military.

Chief of Space Operations, General John W. “Jay” Raymond, will be joined on Saturday by the Chief of the Air Staff, General David Goldfein, to welcome the graduates, according to the Washington Post.

Raymond told the newspaper that his biggest challenge was to “think boldly” about building force from scratch. A recent announcement of 53 civilian jobs received 8,144 applications, the newspaper said.

General, he wants the force to be very selective in order to “keep our workforce small” for “lean and agile service”.

The Space Force will likely number 10,000 to 15,000 men – tiny compared to other military services – and many of its members will be civilians.

Christian Brose, the former personnel director of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a message to the Washington Post: “The challenge for Space Force leaders will be to break the status quo, embrace new ideas and technologies and reinventing the way our military operates in space.

“Raymond understands this. The hard part is to do it, ”added Brose, a champion of military modernization.

Raymond would not comment on how the United States could deactivate or destroy enemies in space – but said that to deter hostile forces, the United States must publicize its capabilities.

“They must know what you have,” he said.

And a new report says that the Space Force is building an arsenal of no less than 48 ground weapons over seven years that will be able to jam signals from Russian or Chinese communications satellites at the start of a conflict.

The first system, manufactured by Florida-based company L3Harris Technologies Inc., has already been declared operational and the US Space Force has taken delivery of 16 of them, according to Bloomberg News.

L3Harris is also developing four Meadowland systems that will be able to add updated software and scramble more frequencies, the media reported.

“Nothing we do in Space Force is offensive in nature, where we actually go after an adversary,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Brogan, chief of unit in the combat systems branch of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, says Bloomberg.

In a statement, the Space Force said, “China and Russia have armed space with the intention of jeopardizing American space capabilities,” and the United States has the right of self-defense.