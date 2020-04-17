Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is incredibly intimate: critical

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is Fiona Apple’s third consecutive album with a title suggesting that one of the bloodiest songwriters in pop music has in mind a cold and hard machine.

Eight years before this one, in 2012, there was “The crazy wheel…”; seven years before this one, in 2005, there was “Extraordinary Machine”. You can certainly hear evidence of Apple’s fixation in the high-impact arrangements of the discs, which often emphasize quasi-industrial rhythms – complicated rhythms tapped on drums and cans and pieces of junk – on the type of fading melodies that defined early hits like “Criminal” (recently used to show the stopping effect in “Hustlers”) and “Shadowboxer”.

But taken together, the titles also show how 42-year-old Apple seems to view their music as a device for dealing with trauma: “I know none of this will matter in the long run,” she sings. in “I want you to love me”, which opens the new album, its fifth in total, “But I know that a sound is always a sound around no one. Just make the pain so, his thought seems to go away, and you might contain his ability to keep hurting or getting stained – like a dishwasher or a tumbler or an engine burning toxic fuel.

Not that his interest in gadgets extends to an assembly line approach. In the decade that has passed since “Idler Wheel …”, the singer has spent decreasing time outside her home near Venice Beach, even though her influence has spread among young artists such as Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish and King Princess; she recently gave a rare interview to the New Yorker in which she described how tortuous she had found the idea of ​​entering the fray to promote a new project.

Indeed, you must be wondering if she chose to publish “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” Friday – months earlier than she suggested that unspecified combinations wanted it – because the COVID-19 pandemic would provide some cover for the advertisement she already planned to avoid. (The album title cites a bit of dialogue from the British police drama “The Fall” in which the character of Gillian Anderson asks for the tool necessary to open a locked door.)

The result of Apple’s self-imposed social alienation is the amazing privacy of the material here – rich text to go through in quarantine. Its idiosyncratic song structures, full of sudden stops and shaky tempo changes, adhere to the logic that only it could explain, which forces you to listen as attentively as if a dear friend folded your ears; so composed, you notice the range of textures close to music, much of which she has deposited at home over the past five years with a group of friendly collaborators, including drummer Amy Aileen Wood, guitarist Davíd Garza and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (familiar to 90s alternative rock fans since his stint in Soul Coughing).

“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is Fiona Apple’s fifth album. (Epic records)

In “Heavy Balloon”, on the difficulty of maintaining the weight of the depression at altitude, Steinberg’s slippery bass is an almost tactile presence, while the album’s saturated title track ends with the sound of well-behaved dogs. loved ones of Apple who bark their heads – a home recording bug that it turns into a feature.

Apple delivers that number in a breathable, slow, low fashion that can go back to its first stuffy job. But above all, she seems determined to display the frayed edges of her voice, as in the swaggers “Under the Table” and “Newspaper”, which do not have as much melody as a furious stream of vaguely connected notes. In “Relay” and “Rack of His”, she essentially raps, stacking syllables on top of each other with an exciting abandon; in “Ladies”, she repeats this loaded term so many times that it begins to lose its meaning.

Basically, you would need to go back to later parts of Nina Simone’s catalog to find another pop singer as eager as Apple to make such a display of unpredictability – a shared result, perhaps, of exiling one another. business that you can’t stand.

As for his words, Apple has never cut closer to the bone: “Well, good morning, good morning”, she sings in “For her”, “You raped me in the same bed that your daughter was born. ” However, as unwaveringly personal as this music seems, Apple does not always carry on its own troubled autobiography as was generally supposed at the time of his adolescence. “For her,” she said to the New Yorker, was in fact inspired to see Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed in the Supreme Court; in “Journal”, she identifies with a woman unhappy enough to have finished with her ex.

“I watch him let go of your hand, I want to stand between you,” she said to the woman over a punk-cabaret groove. She is bubbling but she is empathetic – a feeling machine running at full speed.