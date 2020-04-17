Federal judge dismisses new trial request for Roger Stone

WASHINGTON – A federal judge denied a request for a new trial by Trump’s ally Roger Stone on Thursday following his conviction on charges related to the investigation into Russia.

Stone stated that the chambermaid of the jury was biased and asked for a new trial; his first request was denied. This prompted Justice Amy Berman Jackson to recall almost all of the jurors for a hearing, a very unusual decision, after Stone’s lawyers also alleged misconduct after some jurors spoke publicly after the case.

During a trial, jurors are not allowed to read news stories or social media posts about the case or discuss it with anyone until deliberations are made, but after their verdict returned, they are relieved of their functions and can speak publicly if they wish.

New trial requests are not uncommon, but the case was startling in many ways – including a barrage of President Donald Trump’s tweets about the trial, threats by the Attorney General to resign, and the departure of the entire team from the prosecution following the decision of the leadership of the Ministry of Justice to withdraw its request for sentence.

In her 81-page brief, Justice Jackson stated that counsel had failed to prove that the foreman was biased or that jurors had acted inappropriately. She included the details of their jurors’ questionnaires in her explanation.

“The hypothesis underlying the motion – which can be inferred from the juror’s opinions about the president that she could not fairly consider the evidence against the accused – is not supported by any fact or data and is contrary to the determining legal precedent, “she wrote, refusing the new trial. “The motion is a tower of indignation, but at the end of the day, there is little substance that holds it back.”

Stone was convicted on seven counts of lying to Congress, falsifying a witness, and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip over the 2016 elections.

He was the sixth Trump assistant or adviser to be convicted on special council Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Prior to his February 20 conviction, Justice Department leadership backed down from its original recommendation just hours after Trump tweeted his displeasure at the recommendation for up to nine years in prison, saying that she had been too harsh. The move sparked a brief push between Attorney General Willam Barr and Trump.

The conviction was for Jackson. She sentenced Stone to more than three years in prison, plus two years of probation and a fine of $ 20,000.