Fears of democracy eroding in Eastern Europe as Polish government calls for coronavirus elections

As the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, there are fears that some world leaders will exploit the crisis for political gain. Despite the outbreak and foreclosure in the country, the law and justice in power in Poland The Party (PiS) plans to continue the presidential election scheduled for May 10.

Since the COVID-19 epidemic reached Europe, social activity has been restricted even more in Poland than in many other European countries. With the help of the military, the police patrol the streets and shout through loudspeakers ordering people to go home. Even walks in parks and forests are prohibited. Citizens are obliged to use a mobile phone application and take “selfies” to prove that they are respecting the rules of national locking.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Poland has confirmed at least 7,771 cases and 292 deaths from the virus. Experts say Polish health system could collapse if things got worse, given shortages of medical supplies and years of “brain drain”, which saw trained nurses and doctors moving to countries of Western Europe for higher incomes.

All of this may suggest that now is not the time to organize free, fair and democratic elections.

A vote in May could increase the chances of President Andrzej Duda being re-elected, as he is currently leading the polls. A delay, on the other hand, could have a negative impact on his campaign, depending on how the coronavirus crisis unfolds in the country, and would at least give his opponents time to go out and campaign.

But the PiS party is pushing a modification of the national electoral code which would allow elections to take place entirely by mail. Party leader Jarosław Kaczyński, a close ally of Duda, said the amendment would eliminate the risk of anyone getting the virus after the election. Until now, postal voting was only allowed for people with disabilities.

The opposition parties of the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish Parliament, condemned the project and asked for the postponement of the elections. Sticking to the original date and forcing millions of people to queue in front of mailboxes specially designed to cast ballots would inevitably lead to more infections, they say. They also say that holding elections during a lockout cannot be considered fair because opposition candidates would not be allowed to campaign.

Partly to help alleviate these concerns and facilitate its plan to move forward with postal voting, the PiS-controlled government announced this week that restrictions on social distancing and foreclosure would begin to take hold. mitigate after April 20.

The opposition may be able to delay, but it is unlikely to succeed in blocking the change in electoral laws. This is due to the fact that PiS controls the lower house of parliament and can speed up legislation directly at Duda’s office. Judicial reforms launched five years ago, which have largely ended the independence of Polish courts from government, make any successful legal remedy just as unlikely.

Request a delay

Professor Małgorzata Bonikowska, president of the Warsaw-based Center for International Relations, told CBS News that, given the circumstances, the whole electoral process “should be stopped”.

“We, the citizens, are focused on something else. The logical consequence would be to postpone the elections – not because it is not possible to vote, but because we need a correct presentation of the other candidates, if it’s a democracy. “

Recent polls suggest participation would be extremely low. Around three-quarters of Poles are opposed to the holding of elections and calls for boycott are increasing.

Opposition candidate Małgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Liberal-Conservative Civic Coalition (KO) called for a boycott of the May 10 elections shortly after the Sejm voted to change the law.



Wojciech Przybylski, political analyst and think tank leader Visegrad Insight, told CBS News that in his opinion “it is logistically impossible to hold elections on May 10”, given the extremely short time left to plan a new way of voting and the risks of holding a vote in the event of a health crisis.

“An excuse for the autocrats”

For many observers, the battle over the elections in Poland echoes attempts to strengthen nearby democratic processes.

In March, the Hungarian Parliament gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban incredible new powers to fight the coronavirus epidemic in his country. He can now govern by decree, without time limit and, if he deems it necessary, without parliamentary intervention.

This emergency law, adopted by a legislature controlled by the political allies of Orban, has attracted much criticism from Hungary. and abroad. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has threatened the country with criminal prosecution. The European Commission has said that while monitoring all states, “in the case of Hungary, we are watching very closely because of the critical experiences of the past”.

When asked if the coronavirus crisis was endangering eastern European democracies, Przybylski said the pandemic is really accelerating existing trends and further undermining citizens’ confidence in politics.

“The political processes we are seeing are not related to COVID. They are autocrats and autocratic spirits in parliamentary democracies who are trying to capture power using COVID as a pretext,” he told CBS News. “It is not COVID that kills democracy, it is an excuse for the autocrats to do what they wanted to do anyway”.