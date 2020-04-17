Fauci doesn’t “feel confident” about Chinese coronavirus data

Dr. Anthony Fauci doubts Chinese data on coronaviruses, saying it is not certain that the country of 1.3 billion people has reported an exact death toll.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who has been at the forefront of the country’s COVID-19 response, shared his suspicions on Thursday during an appearance on Fox News, saying that he “did not feel at all confident” regarding the official death toll from COVID-19 was reported by the Chinese Communist Party.

“I mean, I think those of us who have faced this now for the past few months are not at all convinced that we have all the data from the people originally infected, how long has it there were people in traffic or even now, how many dead are there really in China, “said Fauci. “This number is really a rather low number, this number surprises me, this number is so low.”

Fauci’s comments arrived just hours before the death toll in Wuhan, China – where the global epidemic began – is revised to show a 50% increase from 2,579 to 3,869 deaths. China had not yet updated the national totals on Friday morning, but the new count brought the country’s total death toll to 4,632, compared to 3,342 previously announced.

The revised Wuhan death toll follows reports that the Chinese Communist government waited six days before warning citizens of the severity of the epidemic in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

Fauci had previously criticized Beijing’s “disinformation” at the start of the coronavirus epidemic.