Family recreates 15-hour flight canceled on coronavirus in living room

This family has pushed quarantine time to new heights.

An Australian family reproduced the entire 15-hour flight from their canceled vacation – in their living room, according to a report.

Kirsty Russell said her husband Nathan had the idea to simulate their flight from Sydney to Munich after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their long-awaited trip across Europe, the Guardian Australia reported.

“It started as a joke, but it was actually quite fun,” Russell told Guardian. “We thought the children would not be interested at all. But they adopted it. “

The family packed their bags to prepare for Wednesday’s flight on the fictitious “Lounge Chair Air”, which included a journey through safety in their kitchen, replicas of in-flight meals and personalized boarding passes.

Russell photos, who tweeted the fake theft live, show off their lounge chairs arranged like an airplane cabin, with family members dozing and looking at the iPads to pass the time.

Her husband delivered their meals on an old library cart.

Now that the family has “arrived” at their destination, Russell has said they will try to imitate as many vacations as possible by preparing local dishes and taking virtual tours of some of the hot spots.

“My husband has developed an incredible route – so we still want to use it,” she told The Guardian. “Things like the Louvre now have virtual tours.”

They started with a German schnitzel to celebrate their first “night” in Munich, according to an Instagram post.

So far, the suspension has been “a great way to bring everyone together,” she said.

“It was just an idea to get the most out of this,” Russell told the newspaper.