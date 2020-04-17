Facebook warns users who “liked” the coronavirus scams

Facebook will notify you shortly if you shared or interacted with dangerous coronavirus data on the site. The latest of these is the aggressive efforts made by the social media giant to erupt viral regulations.

A new notification will be sent to users who have clicked on, responded to, or commented on posts that contained malicious or false claims about COVID-19 after they were deleted by Moderators. The alert, which will begin appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health Organization lists and publishes viral myths and rumors.

Facebook, Google, and Twitter are introducing stricter rules, changed algorithms, and thousands of factual checks to prevent bad information about the virus from spreading online.

There are still challenges. Technical platforms have sent home moderators to monitor the platforms, forcing them to rely on automated systems to remove malicious content. They also oppose people’s distrust of authoritative sources of information such as the WHO.

“During this crisis, one of my top priorities is to make sure you see accurate and reliable data in all of our applications,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The company said on Thursday it had sent more than 40 million warning labels in March for videos, messages or articles about the coronavirus that have been found to be false or misleading by fact-checking organizations. The number includes duplicates – the labels were based on 4,000 facts.

Facebook says these warning labels have prevented 95% of users from clicking on false information.

“It’s a big indicator that people rely on fact-finding,” said Baybars Orsek, director of the International Fact Network. “The label affects people’s information consumption.”

But Orsek warned that outside journalists or experts should review the information provided by Facebook, and urged the historically secretive company to publish regular updates on the impact of its fact-finding initiative.

The Orsek organization is a non-profit organization that certifies news agencies as a true watchdog, with a requirement to produce fact-finding articles for Facebook. Facebook has recruited dozens of news organizations around the world to check for bad information on their site. The Associated Press is part of that program.

Facebook is also starting to promote articles that rejected the COVID-19 misinformation, of which there are thousands, in a new data center called Get the Facts. Putting reliable information in front of people can be just as useful, if not more so, than just distorting lies.

Still, conspiracy theories, allegations of uncertified treatments, and misinformation about coronavirus vaccines continue to appear on the site on a daily basis – sometimes by circumventing Facebook’s safeguards.

The new notification feature also only applies to messages in users ’main news feeds – not in groups where false information often spreads without checking, nor on WhatsApp or Instagram, although Facebook has put some other protections on those platforms.

That means many users won’t get a new alert from Facebook, said Northwestern University assistant professor Stephanie Edgerly, who is researching audience engagement. He said many users may simply see the wrong claim in their Facebook feed, but don’t share, like or comment on it.

“A lot of what we know about how people scroll through their news feeds without clicking on things, they still read posts or headlines without clicking on a link,” Edgerly said.

Facebook users, for example, saw the false claim that chlorine dioxide kills the virus nearly 200,000 times, today evaluates a new study being conducted on Avazi, a left-wing defense group that monitors and investigates false information.

The group found more than 100 pieces of false information about Facebook about the coronavirus, which was viewed millions of times even after the true followers had reported the allegations as false or misleading. Other false allegations were not identified as misinformation, although were reported as false by true observers.

“Content that contains coronavirus misinformation is transforming and spreading faster than Facebook’s current system can track it,” Openz said in a report.

This is particularly problematic with regard to Italian and Spanish misinformation, the report noted, as Facebook has been slower to issue warning signs to posts that are not in English. Avaz also pointed out that tagging false information as such on Facebook can take up to 22 days – giving it plenty of time to disseminate.

False claims about coronavirus treatments have had deadly consequences.

Last month, Iranian media reported that more than 300 people had died and 1,000 became ill in the country after consuming methanol. Toxic alcohol was rumored to be a cure in private social media posts.