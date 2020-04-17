Facebook rebalances Libra cryptocurrency for approval

Facebook’s planned cryptocurrency balance will be linked to different national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs in a reduced overhaul, it hopes to gain regulatory approval.

The prospect of 2.5 billion Facebook users adopting Libra has led to scrutiny by global regulators, many fearing that its launch would erode national control over money.

Libra’s governing body, which is seeking the green light from the Swiss market watchdog, said Thursday that it will now offer “stable coins” backed by single currencies, as well as a redesigned token based on these indexed coins.

The original plan was for Libra, which was unveiled last June, to be supported by a broad mix of currencies and public debt. But central banks and regulators feared that it could destabilize monetary policy, facilitate money laundering and erode the privacy of users, some threatening to block it.

In response, the Libra Association, which will issue the coin and govern its network, said that a “college” of central banks, regulators and law enforcement agencies from more than 20 countries established by the Swiss surveillance FINMA will have a say in its attempt to be dismissed as a payment service provider in Switzerland.

The Geneva-based Libra Association declined to give details on the composition of the body and how key regulators would react to Libra’s updated plans was not immediately clear.

Libra, which had planned to launch in late June, should now do so between mid-November and the end of the year, said Dante Disparte, its political and communications manager.

Some countries, including France and Germany, have said they will seek to block the launch of Libra, while other global bodies have worked to establish rules for stable coins.

Until the advent of Libra, these had been a niche aspect of cryptocurrencies and barely figured on the regulatory radar.

Bitcoin, the largest digital currency, is little used in payments or trading, in part because of its extreme volatility, and remains largely unregulated.

Libra’s most prominent original donors, including payment giants Mastercard, Visa and PayPal, abandoned the project following the review.

Libra has said it will now offer stable coins based on a still undecided range of individual currencies. He cited stable coins based on the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling as possible examples.

Along with that, Libra said it would also offer a revamped “Libra coin”, a composite of some of the single currency tokens, potentially for use in cross-border remittances.

“We are keeping the construction of a multi-currency Balance, but it is fundamentally modified, streamlined and simplified compared to the original one,” said Christian Catalini, chief economist at Calibra, Facebook’s digital portfolio, which will offer the Balance via his Messenger and WhatsApp messaging platforms.

Libra also said it would strengthen the protection of Libra’s reserve in the event of “extreme market distress”. The reserve will hold short-term liquid assets with low credit risk and an undecided level of capital buffers.

Another change is that Libra plans to strengthen safeguards against money laundering or the financing of terrorism. The Association will register with the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as a money services business, which would place increased demands on record keeping and reporting.

Central banks have accelerated their research into issuing their own digital currencies, called CBDCs, in response to Libra, with China being closest to launching one as issuance by western central banks remains a distant prospect .

Adding to Libra’s initial goals of providing financial services to people who do not have access to banks, Libra said the overhaul would now help governments transform payment systems.

The redesign could allow governments to “directly integrate” any future CBDCs into its network, said Libra.