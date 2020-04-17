Everything we know about the Wuhan lab that may have started COVID-19

New evidence has revealed that the world’s ravaging coronavirus may have escaped from an ill-equipped laboratory in Wuhan, China, where researchers were conducting experiments with risky viral diseases in the years before the pandemic.

In March 2018, the United States sent science diplomats to the Wuhan Institute for Virology, which issued two “sensitive” diplomatic cables about inadequate laboratory security measures, the Washington Post Report, citing sources of intelligence.

The first cable warned that laboratory experiments on the coronavirus in bats “represented a risk of a new SARS-like pandemic,” the report said.

The cable, written by two officials from the US Embassy and China, said that there was “a severe shortage of trained technicians and investigators required to safely operate this high-containment laboratory “, according to the report.

Wuhan lab receives help from U.S. organizations, including a University of Texas medical branch lab, but cable suggested the U.S. should provide additional support because the research was so dangerous .

The cables were intended to “sound the alarm” on laboratory security conditions – and embassy officials were calling for more laboratory support to help resolve its problems, sources told the newspaper.

There is no evidence to suggest that the coronavirus currently cutting its way around the world was designed in a laboratory – but that does not exclude the possibility that it escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or from another similar laboratory located miles away in the Chinese city.

President Trump was asked about the possibility at the White House press conference on Wednesday and said the United States is investigating the origins.

“More and more, we are hearing the story… we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation,” he said.

Fox News said Wednesday administration officials believe with “growing confidence” that the epidemic was caused by an experiment in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Sources who spoke with Fox News said there was likely a “zero patient” who worked in the laboratory and was infected with it, and then left it and spread it among the people of the city.

One thing that is clear, according to sources with the news channel, is that there is a concertation between the Chinese authorities to conceal any suggestion that the virus has escaped from a laboratory.

Country officials said the wet market was the supposed zero for the epidemic – but sources told Fox that the market had never sold bats. It is likely that he will divert the blame from Wuhan laboratories, sources told Fox.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday night on the network that the United States was working to connect the dots.

“What we do know is that we know this virus is from Wuhan, China. We know that there is the Wuhan Institute of Virology just a few kilometers from where the wet market used to be, ”he said.

“There is still a lot to learn. You should know that the United States government is working diligently to understand this, ”he added.