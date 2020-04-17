Everyone google “will life be back to normal?”

The phrase “will life ever return to normal?” has increased dramatically in Google searches as the coronavirus crisis continues to rage this week – and for good reason, psychiatrists tell the Post.

Number of people searching for the term doubled worldwide last week, says tech giant coronavirus trends page, who also notes “how to feel normal” and “will life be sane again?” were also frequent queries.

People can turn to their keyboards to deal with “fear of the unknown,” New York psychologist Peter Provet told the Post.

“This pandemic is tragic and unprecedented, and we are all looking for answers,” he said. “What we are doing now by quarantining – and isolating ourselves – is not” normal “, it goes against the fabric of human nature.”

He added: “It has a great psychological impact.”

The upside-down feeling of the world is compounded by loneliness induced by social distancing and can trigger anxiety, experts said.

“The outside world has been completely turned upside down and the normal way of life we ​​got used to has disappeared. It causes anxiety, “said Manhattan psychiatrist Benjamin Srivastava.

To cope with these “non-normal” emotions, Provet recommended trying to find joy in the little things at home.

“Now that you are at home, see it as an opportunity to take out this exercise bike that has been folded in the closet for two years, or take a great novel or have a meaningful phone conversation,” said he declared.

“Try to make the most of a tragic situation by focusing on healthy habits, productive work and positive relationships.”

Online dating and virtual calling can also contribute to a feeling of isolation, he said.

“It is not a long-term solution but as a measure of the gap, that is what we can do,” he said.

But finally the answer to “Will life ever return to normal?” could just be “no,” he said.

“Life after this global revival may not return to normal as we know it,” he said. “We hope this will bring a new kind of” normal “better.” “