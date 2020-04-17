Esper Says He Will Decide Captain USS Roosevelt’s Return

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that the ousted captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt could be reinstated and that he would be the only one to make the call, according to a report.

Speaking on “Today”, the defense chief said an investigation was completed last week into the April 2 dismissal of Captain Brett Cozier, who was put on trial. retains after expressing concerns about the coronavirus on its aircraft carrier, NBC News reported.

He added that the findings are under review and will eventually land on his desk

“It will come to me at some point,” said Esper. “Since I’m in the chain of command, I can’t say more, but I have to keep an open mind to everything.”

Navy officials said earlier that Cozier could be reinstated.

“We have to take it one step at a time, let the naval investigation be concluded,” he said. “And we will formulate highly reasoned opinions and judgments as this progresses.”

Cozier lost his command after his calls for help due to an epidemic of coronavirus on the ship were picked up by the press and made public. More than 600 crew members on the aircraft carrier tested positive for the COVID-19 bug, including Cozier. At least one crew member died from the virus.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, accused the captain of “betrayal of trust” – to later apologize for the harsh language.

Modly tendered her resignation on April 6 and was accepted by Esper.

The Theodore Roosevelt has been docked in Guam since March 27. The Navy said last week that 92% of the ship’s estimated 4,800 crew members have been tested for the virus.