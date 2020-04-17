Emerging megadrought in western United States may be worst in 1,200 years, study finds

Catastrophic wildfires, shrinking snow cover and dwindling water resources have become a normal part of life for residents of the western United States. Due to climate change, this may not be the case. than the beginning. A new study from Columbia University indicates that the region has now entered a mega-drought climate – probably the worst in modern history.

Since 2000, the West has experienced one of its driest 20 years in history due to the combination of a dry natural cycle and the climate change. Although there were wet years like in 2019, the majority of water resources have been subjected to unprecedented stress in the modern era.

Looking back over a thousand years, there is evidence that natural megadrows have devastated the region repeatedly in history. These droughts have caused upheavals among the indigenous civilizations of the Southwest.

Scientists have long suspected that the current situation is becoming one of these mega-highways. This new research, published in the journal Science, not only confirms this suspicion, but also concludes that this mega-drought is as bad or worse than anything previously known.

To reach this conclusion, the team performed what they call “ the most recent and comprehensive long-term analysis ” covering an area spanning nine U.S. states of Oregon and Montana to California, New Mexico and part of northern Mexico.

Their analysis used 1,200 years of data on tree rings, modern weather observations and dozens of climate models. While reliable modern sightings only date to around 1900, annual growth of tree rings allows scientists to assess annual changes in soil moisture centuries before.

“We now have enough observations on the current drought and recordings of the tree rings of past drought to say that we are on the same trajectory as the worst prehistoric droughts,” said lead author Park Williams, research professor at ” Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. at Columbia University.

Using data from the ring, Williams and his team detected dozens of droughts across the region, from 800 AD. Four of them stand out as mega-highways – with extreme dryness that lasted for decades – in the late 800s, mid-1100s, 1200s, and late 1500s.

The team then compared the old megadroughts to soil moisture readings from 2000 to 2018. As illustrated in the image below, they found that this 19-year period was the second driest, already surpassing the three older and comparable to the fourth period which lasted from 1575 to 1603. The other megadroughts lasted longer, which is why their red shade is wider, but they all started on a path similar to this one. modern drought.

What separates this drought from past mega-routes is that the natural dry cycle is amplified by global warming. This has meant that modern mega-drought has an impact on an even larger area than any of the previous ones.

Climate change has caused temperatures in this part of the West to rise 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past 20 years. As warmer air retains more moisture, more moisture is drawn from the soil, intensifying drying soils.

Researchers say rising temperatures due to human-caused climate change are responsible for about half the rate and severity of current drought. As regional temperatures in the West are expected to continue to increase, this trend is expected to continue.

“Because the background is heating up, the dice are increasingly loaded into longer and more severe droughts,” said Williams.

Another interesting discovery in research: the 20th century was the wettest century in the 1,200-year record. Thus, the conditions which we can consider as “normal” were in fact a historical coincidence.

“The 20th century has given us an overly optimistic view of the amount of water potentially available,” said co-author Benjamin Cook.

This is problematic for water resource managers, especially with an exploding population. Because the last century was not representative of the typical availability of water and climate change is draining water at an ever increasing rate, policy makers and managers have been forced to face the new climate reality.

Jeff Lukas of the Western Water Assessment at the University of Colorado has noticed a growing consensus over the past decade within the water management community regarding the urgency of the task. “The thinking started with their long-term planning approaches, which are now increasingly integrating climate change,” said Lukas.

This emergency is motivated by pressure on formerly abundant water resources. The powerful reservoirs of Lake Mead and Lake Powell along the Colorado River, which provide water for agriculture in the region, have shrunk considerably. In addition, insect epidemics ravage dry forests, making them more vulnerable and generating fuel for forest fires.

Lukas says although water availability has been an issue so far the urban water supply has been quite resilient and managers have done a good job of reducing per capita water consumption . “The greatest impact for ordinary people of climate change and inevitable future megadroughts is not – perhaps surprisingly – cities and towns that lack water,” says Lukas.

Instead, he is more concerned with uncontrollable fires.

“I think the biggest impact is the scaling up very large and intense forest fires, Who go to get worse in a warmer future and perhaps unimaginable during a future mega-crisis. ”

Lukas says that if water managers are pragmatically oriented to take into account the risks posed by climate change, their biggest challenge is to win cooperation.

“Climate change is happening on much longer time scales than electoral cycles, and climate change has become a highly partisan and divisive issue in this country,” he said.

And while recently there have been some changes in specific policies and management decisions to adapt, Lukas says that significant obstacles remain. “When managers need the support of elected officials and the public to pursue and adopt policies motivated by the new climate reality, they can be constrained by short-term thinking and partisan opposition.”