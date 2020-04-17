Eliza Hittman, director of Never Rarely Sometimes Always, on the new film and its unusual deployment

Brooklyn-based director Eliza Hittman presented her latest film, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”, at the Sundance Film Festival in January. At the time, she could never have predicted that the deployment of her new film would come at a time when cinemas would begin to close. A few days after its release on the big screen, theaters began to close and now Hittman’s “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is available digitally, on video on demand.

“It was a whirlwind and simultaneously a marathon,” Hittman told entertainment writer Mark Olsen in this week’s episode of the podcast “The Reel”. “To face the openness of everything that’s going on in our world, I think it’s good that the film is there. And I think obviously we are in a very vulnerable moment not only in terms of the virus but in terms of women’s reproductive rights. “

The film, a drama focused on reproductive rights and lack of local support, focuses on a Pennsylvania teenager facing an unwanted pregnancy.

“I hope the film, what it’s about, reaches people. Potentially reaches vulnerable women who cannot access birth control and cannot access their reproductive rights, “said Hittman.

The film initially received an R rating, which Hittman said was due to the nature of the content and the mature themes. But ultimately, with a few changes, the film was rated PG-13. While Hittman tells Olsen that she didn’t think much about the rating system when writing the film, she is ultimately thankful for the PG-13.

“We were able to change the rating from R to PG-13,” said Hittman. “We are now able to market and screen the film for a younger audience, which I think is really amazing and beneficial.”

Despite the deployment of his film which does not go as planned, Hittman hopes that “Never rarely sometimes always” will find its way to a wider audience in due time.

“We are trying to find other ways to continue the dialogue around the film,” she said. “It is a journey that many women undertake and are forced to make and about which they will never speak. So I think the film opens a conversation. “

