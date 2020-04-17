‘E.T.’, Allen Daviau, director of photography at Bugsy, dies at 77

Director of photography Allen Daviau, who shot three of Steven Spielberg’s films, including “E.T. The extra-terrestrial ”, died. A representative of the American Society of Cinematographers said Wednesday that Daviau died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19. He was 77 years old.

Daviau, five-time Oscar winner, was also behind the camera on “Empire of the Sun,” “Bugsy,” “The Color Purple,” “Avalon,” and “Defending Your Life.”

Spielberg said in a statement, “Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his goal. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being. The director had sent a letter to his old friend, learning of his fight against the virus that had been read to him several times at his bedside.

CAD President Kees van Oostrum wrote in an email to members on Wednesday that Daviau “will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of food and his laughter which undoubtedly marked his presence from afar. ”

Born in New Orleans in 1942 and raised in the Los Angeles area, Daviau said that seeing color television at the age of 12 began his fascination with light technology and photography, working in camera stores and movie labs to hone skills. He “broke” all of Marlon Brando’s “One-Eyed Jacks”, shot first music videos for The Who and Jimi Hendrix, and also shot photographs for The Monkees.

He met Spielberg in 1967 and discovered a shared love of cinema. Spielberg later said that his 8mm and 16mm films “didn’t do the trick” to help him get into the business, and he started collaborating with Daviau. Together, they shot “Amblin” in 1968.

“I don’t know how crazy we are today for our individual work in this film, but I still think of Allen as a terribly versatile director of photography,” Spielberg later told American Cinematographer magazine.

They wouldn’t officially work together until years later, with “E.T.” from 1982. Daviau said: “It was the greatest opportunity one could wish for.” Not only was the film a huge commercial success, but it earned Daviau his first Oscar nomination.

He would work with Spielberg on several occasions, notably as director of photography on the films “The Color Purple” and “Empire of the Sun”, as well as on an episode of the series “Amazing Stories”. He also shot footage of the second unit on “Indiana Jones and the Cursed Temple.”

Daviau also had a successful relationship with Barry Levinson on “Bugsy” and “Avalon”, which earned him additional Oscar nominations.

His production of feature films slowed down in the late 1990s, when he was doing more commercial work, although he shot “Congo” and “La femme de l’astronaute”.

Surgery in 2012 left Daviau confined to a wheelchair, and he moved into a facility run by the Motion Picture and Television Fund in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, but has been brought back to the MPTF home for his last few days, wrote establishment president and CEO Bob Beitcher , in memory.

Although he never won the Oscar, Daviau won a BAFTA for his work on “Empire of the Sun”, which he said was his favorite film to work on, and in 2007 he received a award for all of his achievements from the American Society of Cinematographers.

He summarized his work in a humorous commentary in 1987.

“The director’s unique perversity is that in this absolutely chaotic, messed up and very imperfect work, in the frame everything is perfect for a moment,” said Daviau.