Dr. Oz says he “spoke badly” when he advocated reopening schools

Dr. Oz said he had “spoken badly” when he pleaded for the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would cause “only 2 to 3 percent” more deaths.

Celebrity health expert sparked outrage when commenting on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” Thursday, calling the reopening of schools “a very appetizing opportunity” to help the United States recover its “mojo” as they fight against contagion.

Later Thursday posted a video apology on Twitter.

“I realized that my comments about the risks of opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention,” said Oz. “I misspoke.”

He then tried to clarify his comments on the program.

“As a cardiac surgeon, I have spent my career fighting to save lives in the operating room by minimizing the risk,” said the doctor. “At the same time, I am constantly asked, how can we get people back to their normal lives? One of the important steps in doing this will be figuring out how to get our kids back to school safely?

“We know that for many children, school is a place of safety, nutrition and learning that is currently lacking,” he added. “These are problems that we all struggle with. And I will continue to look for solutions to defeat this virus. “

Meanwhile, Twitter users have lambasted Oz with the hashtag #DrOzisadisgrace.

“Can you imagine going back to school to ask your principal to listen to the kids, only 2-3% of you will die [so] Do not worry, ” we wrote.

“Excuse me, but I don’t think that 2 to 3% more people die a good compromise just so that we can reopen the country”, another posted. “How can children learn in school when they are dead or under a fan? Please cut the crap and use your platform to properly educate people about this problem.”