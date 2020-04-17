“Disney Family Singalong”: Beyoncé pays tribute to healthcare professionals

The “Disney Family Singalong” occurred on Thursday evening on ABC, and as with all families, there were surprises and disappointments amidst all the social distancing and video appearances.

In an excellent example of what the night could accomplish, Luke Evans and Josh Gad, accompanied by pianist Alan Mencken, released a virtual version of “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast”. Evans voiced Gaston and Gad was LeFou in the remake of the 2015 film.

But the biggest surprise? Beyoncé appeared via video chat to sing “When you want a star,” which she dedicated to “all of the healthcare workers who worked tirelessly to keep us safe.”

Virtual fainting, screaming and general excitement occurred on all social networks because the singer had not been promoted as an artist.

🚨Beyoncé – THEE BEYONCÉ – just surprises FaceTimed in this Disney single to interpret “When You Wish Upon a Star” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wCJf106EUk – Brennan Carley (@BrennanCarley) April 17, 2020

Country singer Thomas Rhett involved two of his three daughters in his performance of “Do you want to build a snowman?” from the movie “Frozen”. Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, dressed up as Elsa and Anna and made it “snow” on the porch of the Rhetts.

Give little girl Lennon Love, Rhett’s youngest daughter, a pass for missing: the little girl was born in February.

Country singer Thomas Rhett with his daughters Ada, left, and Willa on the “Disney Family Singalong”. (ABC)

Zac Efron, on the other hand, could have been the family’s biggest disappointment, without any fault on his part. The interpreter of “High School Musical” appeared for the Disney special but did not sing.

“This star is curled up in the middle of nowhere with an uneven WiFi connection, but he didn’t want to miss this evening,” said host Ryan Seacrest by way of introduction.

Then Efron gave a brief introduction to the song “We are all together”, which was sung by his teammates from Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel, with the help of “High School Music Director “Kenny Ortega.

Zac Efron presented “We are all together”, sung by the alumni of “High School Musical” (clockwise at the top left) Lucas Grabeel, director Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman on the movie “Disney Family Singalong” Thursday night on ABC. (ABC)

Ortega explained earlier this week Efron’s plans for the messages Deadline.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped, of course,” said Ortega. “Everyone we have contacted has been quick – and you will see it in their minds and the way they meet from their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to boost the morale of those who join us for dissemination. “

Alas, all those who were watching had not read these fine print.