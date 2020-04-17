DHL criticized for skyrocketing shipping needs during coronavirus crisis

The DHL delivery company is struggling to cope with a flood of parcels from online shopping due to the coronavirus crisis, which is forcing it to reduce the additional collections of retailers in Germany, said Thursday the parent company Deutsche Post.

Deutsche Post spokesperson said additional trips to retailers have been cut nationwide, adding that DHL handles more than 8 million packages a day, just like before Christmas and compared at an annual average of around 5.2 million.

“We are constantly working to synchronize our capacity with demand,” said the spokesperson.

The German association of online retailers (BVOH) had previously highlighted the problem, saying that if the retailers had been aware of the bottleneck, they would have sought to curb sales.

“Now the packaged packages are at the retailer and will not be delivered,” said BVOH president Oliver Prothmann.