Despite criticism, Grant Delpit of LSU says he can tackle the NFL

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

No set of pads can hide the shoulder chip of Louisiana State Safety Grant Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe award as best defender of college football last season despite the inconsistencies that plagued him at the throughout his university career.

“I get a lot of hatred and slander from the media and experts,” 6 foot 2 inch 213 pounds Delpit told the NFL. “I think it will make the glory so much better in the end.

“They say tackling is definitely the thing I need to improve. It’s a question of approach and not to overdo it, just put them on the ground. I know I can do it. I have done it all my life. “

The hard-hitting Delpit, which should be a late first-round pick in the NFL draft, won first-year US first-star team honors in 2018, when it racked up 74 tackles, 9½ for feature film. lost, five sacks, five SEC interceptions and nine broken passes.

Delpit regressed a bit as a junior in 2019, posting 65 tackles, 4½ for loss, two bags, two interceptions and seven interruptions of passes for the national champion Tigers, but attributes some of his difficulties to the sprain of high ankle that tormented him. about half the season.

“The ankle had a lot to do with it,” said Delpit. “I have battled injuries this year, but that’s not all. I’ve had [my tackling issues] repaired towards the end of the season, and I hope it won’t be a problem anymore. “

The ankle injury prevented Delpit from participating in the combine, but in February he said he “was close to 100%”. When in good health, Delpit has the closing speed to play safely and the physics to play safely.

“I am proud to be a very versatile player,” said Delpit. “This year, I played more free security because that’s what the team needed. But look at my second tape, my first tape. I played everywhere, so I think I can do anything. “

Delpit is strong against running and is known to punish tight ends and receivers in the middle. His tackling problems are usually caused by poor angles and technical shortcomings.

“He learned from each [tackle] we miss him, “said LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton.” I saw him late in the movie theater trying to find ways to fix himself. I think it’s going to be fixed, easy . “

Delpit is no stranger to adversity. His 2018 escape season came after he broke his collarbone during the 2018 LSU Spring Match, an injury that required surgery to insert plates and screws into the bone.

When Delpit was 7 years old, his family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina, moving from New Orleans to Memphis and eventually settling in Houston.

“Katrina has been very difficult for our family,” said Delpit. “Our house was flooded and we had no flood insurance. We moved to Houston with my aunt and stayed there. My family stayed together and we worked there.”