DePaul AD Hid Softball Coach’s Assault: Pursuit

DePaul has ignored allegations that his former softball coach hit an assistant in the face and verbally assaulted his players and retaliated against the whistleblower by ending his contract with the school, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Chicago’s private school is also accused of breaking Title IX rules for failing to report complaints about Eugene Lenti, who allegedly avoided sanctions because his sister, Jean Lenti Ponsetto, is DePaul’s sporting director. Lenti is now an assistant at Auburn.

When informed of the trial and her allegations over the phone, Lenti told the Associated Press, “Yeah, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” and hung up. A message was left requesting comments from DePaul.

The lawsuit was brought to the Cook County circuit court by sports psychologist Jenny Conviser, who said her contract with DePaul athletes was terminated two years ago after voicing concerns to sports department officials. regarding Lenti’s behavior. Conviser had worked at DePaul since 2005 and said the contract had been renewed for four years in 2017.

Conviser is suing DePaul for unjustified reprisals and defamation against his reputation. She claims unspecified damages.

She said the contract was terminated in April 2018, a few weeks after a softball player informed one of Conviser’s therapists that she had seen Lenti hitting his associate head coach in the face. Conviser said the player reported what had happened to the school’s Title IX office, which had opened an investigation.

The results of the investigation are unknown. The trial said that the investigator had incorrectly disclosed the player’s identity to her teammates, who accused her of “causing trouble for Lenti”.

Lenti retired in June after leading the Blue Demons to their fourth Big East title and a spot in the NCAA tournament. In 37 years at DePaul, Lenti won a school record of 1,327 games and qualified for 20 NCAA tournaments, while making four appearances in the Women’s College World Series, the last in 2007.

The lawsuit alleges that DePaul concealed the allegations by dismissing the two assistant coaches, including the woman Lenti allegedly hit, after his retirement.

Lenti, 62, was hired last year as an assistant coach at Auburn. A message was left requesting comments from Auburn sporting director Allen Greene.

Conviser said she first became aware of concerns about Lenti in 2016, including the coach using profane language to verbally abuse his players on a regular basis. Conviser said she had reported the allegations but that the school “had not taken any steps to independently investigate” the coach, a violation of Title IX protocols.

Conviser said the school also violated Title IX rules by taking revenge against her and her business by terminating the contract three years earlier. She also alleges that DePaul defamed her by “revealing that she told others that Dr. Conviser was incompetent and often got the facts wrong and therefore could not be trusted on a professional basis”.

The lawsuit alleges that “knowingly false statements” were made to athletes, coaches, coaches and others.