DeAndre Hopkins’ commercial control just won’t end for Bill O’Brien

Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien pleads for Houston fans to give his controlled moves a chance to “play”.

O’Brien stayed true to his message that merchant star catcher DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick during the 2020 NFL draft at the Cardinals in exchange for frequently injured ball carrier David Johnson and a second tour were in the best interest of the team.

“We feel really good, when we look at the analysis of it, based on the production that left our team and the production that we brought, and what we were able to do,” said O’Brien in a pre -project of conference call. “Again, it is very incomplete and we have several moves on the list, including the project.

“The best thing I can say to the fans is to please – I know the job of the media is to assess right away and I understand – but I think we have to let it all go. Let him play. Let it all play out, whether it’s this business or everything we’ve done. I would say let’s review in a year, in two years, in three years. Let everything play. “

O’Brien stressed the uniqueness of negotiating a player like Hopkins, who is three years old and has $ 40 million on his current contract and wants a new contract. Many considered Hopkins, a 27-year-old professional bowling player, worth at least a first round pick, which forced O’Brien to explain his reasoning for accepting what Arizona had sent back.

“Each time you trade, each trade is unique in itself,” said O’Brien. “So when you trade a player like DeAndre Hopkins, who has three years left on his contract and you’re trying to find a trading partner, you’re not talking to 31 other teams. So you’re finding a # 1 trading partner who can pay DeAndre Hopkins, so that was largely.

“Once we have found this team that could afford DeAndre Hopkins in the future, we now begin to negotiate what the value of the business was. So we feel very, very good to be able to get the 40th choice, to be able to get David Johnson. “

O’Brien later got wide receiver Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the Texans’ 57th pick in this year’s draft and added free agency Randall Cobb as well.