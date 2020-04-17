Daughter dies from coronavirus hours after mother

A California mother and daughter known for their inseparable bond died a few hours apart from the coronavirus, according to a report.

Letty Ramirez, 54, and mom Carolina Tovar, 86, died of COVID-19 on April 3 in separate hospitals in southern California, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“How ironic that you cannot separate these two women in life and this fate means that they do not have to be separated after their death,” said Art Aguilar, who was Tovar’s grandson and Ramirez’s nephew.

The two women – who usually spent time together cooking while watching classic Mexican movies – started having respiratory problems in mid-March, before the family took them separately to the emergency room at St.Jude Medical Center in Fullerton , according to the report.

Ramirez was first admitted to hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator and transferred to the Providence St. John health center, the newspaper reported.

But she struggled to fight the disease as she was diagnosed with diabetes and kidney failure, the newspaper reported.

“I just said, ‘Mom, keep beating you. We still need you here. We want you to come home, ”said his own daughter, Alexis, to the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Tovar’s family was forced to decide to put her on a fan – which was against the matriarch’s will, the newspaper reported.

They made the painful decision to comply with her request and met on Facetime as she took her last breath.

“She was ready, and we got ready too,” said Alexis. “We were all still talking to her, telling her that we love her, that we are fine and that she no longer has to fight.”

Within hours, Alexis learned that Ramirez’s health was not improving and made the decision to remove her from the machines, the newspaper said. She died nine minutes after being removed from the ventilator.

The family reunited again on Facetime to mourn the two losses, the report said.

“It was difficult not to be together to console ourselves,” said Alexis.