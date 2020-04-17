Cuomo will not pledge cash assistance to illegal immigrants

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday refused to commit to providing state emergency money directly to illegal immigrants affected by the coronavirus, citing Albany’s huge tax problem.

Cuomo was questioned on Thursday over California Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to give $ 500 each to 150,000 illegal immigrants in the Golden State, unable to receive aid under the 2.2 stimulus package trillion dollars approved by President Trump and Congress.

“We are studying the question, but we have real financial problems,” Cuomo said when he emphasized the polarizing question.

Cuomo first sought to entrust Trump and Congress with the task of solving the problem of helping illegal immigrants.

“The federal government should have a more inclusive policy,” said Cuomo.

But it’s a pipe dream. Trump and Republicans in Congress – and even some Democrats – oppose the provision of federal aid to people who come here illegally.

Cuomo said the state faces a potential deficit of $ 10 billion to $ 15 billion caused by economic collapses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and noted that it had canceled the increases planned for government employees of State.

“When you’re broke, it would be irresponsible to do these things,” said Cuomo.

Lawyers criticized Cuomo for failing to support undocumented immigrants as Governor Newsom is in California.

“CA surpasses NY over and over again. Cuomo has provided ZERO relief to undocumented immigrants, ”NY Communities for Change said in a tweet.

Javier H. Valdes, co-executive director of Make the Road New York, said: “It is frankly outrageous that Governor Cuomo refuses to respond to the urgent needs of New York immigrants. As members of our community are disproportionately affected by this crisis and excluded from government aid, the governor continues to insist on the austerity economy, protecting billionaires from taxes while leaving immigrants on the front lines at risk severe hunger, disease and death.

“We demand a full recovery for all, which must include direct cash assistance from New York State that prioritizes the needs of undocumented migrants,” added Valdes.

Providing government support for illegal immigrants is a divisive issue even in New York.

Cuomo and the state legislature passed a law last year allowing undocumented residents to apply for a driver’s license. About half of New York voters oppose the policy, a Siena College poll found in February.

It is estimated as much as 1.2 million undocumented migrants lived in the greater New York metropolitan area, according to a study by the Pew Research Center.