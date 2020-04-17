Crew “Ellen” furious over miscommunication about wages, unorganized workers during coronavirus

Many insiders affiliated with the series told crew members of Ellen DeGeneres’ long day talk show that they were distressed and outraged by their treatment by the best producers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Variety.

The core team of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, made up of more than 30 employees, received no written communication about the state of their working hours, their salary or requests for information on their mental and physical health from producers for more than a month, two sources said, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. Senior production officials sometimes answered phone calls but revealed little, one of the sources added. The crew was further exasperated by the recent hiring of an unorganized outside tech company to help DeGeneres record remotely from their California home.

When the production executives finally weighed in, almost all of the crew members were asked last week to prepare for a 60% pay cut, even if the show continues to air, sources close to the folder.

Only four main members of the team are currently working on the remote version of the show, added insiders, who find this treatment totally incompatible with DeGeneres’ daily message to its audience: “be nice”.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which distributes the show, said Variety“Our executive producers and Telepictures are committed to taking care of our staff and our team and have made decisions first and foremost while thinking of them.” The studio reiterated that the crew was paid consistently, although at reduced hours.

For more than two weeks, from late March to April 9, crew members – from lighting to camera operators to the handles – were left in the dark as to whether and how much they would be paid. Telephone calls to crew members of a production coordinator at Telepictures, the Warner Bros. unit. who produced “Ellen”, were sporadic and often lacked information before and after the 14-day power outage.

The lack of transparency continued as DeGeneres expanded production by hosting four shows a week to five, touring over two days, said people familiar with the schedule. The producers’ radio silence created anxiety among crew members who feared they would be on leave and, if so, should explore unemployment benefits.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. acknowledged that communication could have been better, but cited complications due to the chaos caused by COVID-19.

On April 2, the majority of the crew were shocked to discover that DeGeneres had installed a remote station in her residence where she was recording, a fact which they learned via publications on the social networks of colleagues from ‘other services, said insiders.

Under normal circumstances, “Ellen” records four days a week. The studio episodes of the show were last filmed the week of March 9. The crew was paid in full for the week of March 16 when the Warner Bros. property was closed as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the studio said. The following week, March 23, a spring break was scheduled.

“After the break, the crew was paid the week of March 30 when they had no firm plans to resume production,” said the spokesman. Wages were cut to 8 hours from 10 hours a day for the week of 30, insiders said.

On April 10, the crew was to expect reduced compensation from two 8-hour workdays per week. Within hours VarietyOn Wednesday, the request for comment on the pay cut and the lack of communication, word began to circulate among the crew that they would be restored to their full four-day work weeks. A relative of Warner Bros. disputed this schedule, claiming that the crew was paid in arrears and that the final countdown of hours had not yet been finalized.

Adding insult to injury, sources said that although most of the team members were left out of work with reduced wages, the remote production hired Key Code Media, a Burbank-based audiovisual house, to help produce technical elements of the show while team members with the same skills remain inactive. Each DeGeneres team is affiliated with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

A local IATSE representative spoke to producers “Ellen” about the crew’s concerns the week of April 7, sources said, and said they believed union members would continue to be paid. The union representative advised the crew to “watch carefully,” said a person familiar with the exchange. An IATSE spokesperson did not immediately comment on the issue. The studio said the hiring of a third party had been authorized by union representatives.

“Due to the demands of social distancing, technical changes in the way the show is produced had to be made to comply with city ordinances and public health protocols,” said a spokesman for the World Bank, adding that no crew member lost a job when hiring Key Code. .

When she returned to the air on April 7, DeGeneres told viewers that she “wanted to start doing my new show as soon as possible”. The host specifically stated that it was for “my staff and my crew. I love them, I miss them, the best thing I can do to support them is to keep the show on the air. “

More upsetting for many crew members is the lack of personal awareness on the part of show management to check on long-tenured employees in the midst of a public health crisis, sources said. The stage crew operates separately from the main producers, writers and assistants of DeGeneres, who occupy their offices in Building 19 on the grounds of Burbank Warner. Many key team members, however, have been part of DeGeneres since the talk show pilot’s registration, which began 17 years ago, began.

Confused, the “Ellen” crew asked colleagues for information about similar shows, many of whom had experiences opposite theirs, sources said.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the hands of the stage were paid from the pocket of host Kimmel during the initial closings of COVID-19, said two insiders familiar with this set Variety, and since its return to the airline network, ABC has paid all of its rates. “Last week tonight with John Oliver”, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” and “Desus & Mero” from Showtime also all had seamless communication and paid the full price, sources said. Spokespeople for these individual shows declined to comment on the issue.

“Ellen” is in a different category in terms of television as a day franchise in the syndication of first broadcast, which means that it is sold by Warner Bros. to television stations on a market by market basis.

“Creativity, delivery, economy, hours, hours of recording, staff structures, etc. are completely different for a daily talk show,” said Warner Bros. DeGeneres is one of the highest paid television stars, earning more than $ 50 million a year from his Telepictures contract. His total net worth is $ 330 million.

Will Thorne contributed to this report.