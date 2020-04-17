Coronavirus predictions for artists and the live music scene

Just two weeks ago, Pollstar predicted that in its most pessimistic scenario for the post-COVID-19 concert industry, shows would resume in less than a year with industry losses of around $ 9 billion. dollars.

Now the live business is preparing for much worse.

In a call Monday with top department officials, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti suggested that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least a year ” On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom released a six-point plan to finally reopen California’s economic and social life, which would likely delay all major gatherings, including concerts and sporting events, by a year or more.

“You have had this remarkable moment, and that has put us as a state in a position where we can establish this road map, but again, everything is conditional on us continuing to stay the course. the current route as we do, “said Newsom.

Major promoters such as Live Nation have postponed or canceled all shows. Coachella Valley music and arts festival at AEG, still seemingly for October, seems less and less sure of the day and could see 40% of ticket holders request a refund while a new 30 day window for fans to get their money back.

Some studies suggest that social distancing measures affecting gatherings such as concerts may need to be rolled out in 2022. A vaccine against the new coronavirus appears to be in at least 12 to 18 months.

Like everyone else, shocked music fans and the live industry are wondering what it will take to get back to normal.

Unfortunately, there is much more pain and waiting to come, according to some leading epidemiologists and public health experts.

“If 1% of the population has COVID-19 and half is asymptomatic, it’s 250 people in a stadium of 50,000 people, all touching chairs, eating food, talking, jumping and shouting. Is there a better place to spread the disease? Asked bioethicist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania and former health care advisor to President Obama.

“To come back to these situations, for all of us who love concerts, it is difficult to see how to do it without a vaccine.”

Emanuel, more than most medical experts, knows the devastation COVID-19 has brought to the entertainment industry. “I have a brother in the industry, I’m not a curmudgeon,” he joked, referring to his brother Ari Emanuel, general manager of the talent agency Endeavor. He said Garcetti “should be commended” for his quick actions to shut down rallies such as concerts, even as other cities like New Orleans have allowed events like Mardi Gras to advance last month.

Emanuel already has co-author of a roadmap so that America begins to resume public life. But given the country’s low capacity to carry out mass tests, the distant status of a vaccine and the orders for home stays very variable from one State to another, even if certain aspects of life begin to return normal in California, it was hard for him to see a timeline where an event like Coachella could occur even well next year.

“We will start to open up to social interactions while wearing face masks. If we probably bend the top of the curve, [that’s] four to six weeks at the earliest, “said Emanuel. With more time and more tests, “you may be able to have a place for 2,000 people later where you will put 500 and distribute them with masks and protection.” But you must vaccinate 70% of the population to return to pre-COVID, and you may have to close some businesses that will reopen. It’s a roller coaster, and you want these hills to be as smooth as possible. “

There should be a comprehensive set of measures, such as generalized tests for viral RNA and antigens (which can tell if you are currently infected) and serological tests for antibodies (which indicate previous infection and may involve some degree immunity). before any type of large public event would be safe, said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, infectious disease doctor and biosafety fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

“Many people in an overcrowded space pose a great risk of transmitting COVID-19. We would need generalized tests to be expanded to have a good estimate of population prevalence and transmission dynamics, and we would need a universal test guideline with access to the test, ”he said. she declared. “Once the tests have been satisfactory, and it seemed that the numbers were constantly decreasing to become manageable, you could begin to discuss the lifting of the public health measures.”

But this relief will likely come in spurts. “You have to slowly lift public health measures and watch what is going on, and in doing so, have adequate means to test, contact those on the trail and quarantine,” she said. “Until that happens, I don’t think we should be talking about” re-opening “society.”

How long will that take? For artists, industry professionals and anxious music fans, the concert business, like live sports, was among the first to be affected by COVID-19 and will be among the last to recover. An illness that looked like a halt just a month and a half ago could be a level-out event for the live business for at least a year to come.

Green Day presents an intimate show at Whiskey A Go-Go on September 10, 2019. (Brendan Walter)

“It’s my job to be the guy” the glass is 3/4 full “, but a lot of artists right now say,” Not only is the glass half empty, but it’s spilled on the table “, said Jonathan Daniel. , co-founder of Crush Management, which deals with major acts like Green Day, Lorde, Weezer and Fall Out Boy. He said that even if some rap and pop artists (like Sia, which Crush also manages) do well with the royalties, for “Weezer, Green Day and Fall Out Boy, they are very successful, but the tours are the main part of what they do. “

“Most artists are overwhelmingly dependent on the live business to make money, and recorded music now pays very little,” said Brandon Ross, partner of technology and media research firm Lightshed. The live music industry generates approximately $ 12.2 billion annually. “But even more than the artists, I worry about the backstage support staff. This is why the survival of Live Nation and AEG is so critical, as they are the backbone of touring, and thousands and thousands of people depend on it for a living. “

While the stock of mega-promoter Live Nation lost, at one point, two-thirds of its value during the COVID-19 panic, the impact is already brutal on emerging acts and support teams.

“We are a microcosm of society, and it shows how fragile the economy is,” said Kevin Lyman, founder of the vigorous punk roadshow Warped Tour and now professor of music commerce at USC. He expects that even with the progress of a vaccine and testing, fans will hesitate to return to concerts for a while, and the concert industry will have to regain their confidence.

“Everyone is talking about restarting the country, but it is not possible to flip a switch,” he said. “The margins in this business are going to be the 20% of fans who will not return to the shows until there is a vaccine. We are at a point where fans can really lose a lot of confidence, and it will take more than a vaccine to re-engage them. “

As apocalyptic as it may seem to the industry, there is simply no way to set a timetable for the safe return of public gatherings, said Dr. Jeffrey Martin, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UC San Francisco.

“We will know when we are ready when we have processes in place to identify small bush fires and put them out before they turn into forest fires,” he said. “This means availability of testing and willingness for people to test, and to follow up on the contacts of people who have tested positive. When we can “go back”, it is when we have a process in place so that bushfires can be identified. I don’t know of any community that can say that right now. “

Martin was more optimistic that, with a vigorous screening and monitoring regime, certain elements of public life could be relatively safe before the introduction of a vaccine. “It can work. I don’t think we have a precedent, but in theory it doesn’t cure cancer, ”he said. “It is a logistical operation. It is not the case that we will not come back to life until there is a vaccine. There are other ways to do this, but you have to keep an eye on what they are. “

However, concerts and music festivals are a particularly risky gamble for broadcasting COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a briefing of the coronavirus working group on April 10 at the White House. (Associated press)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, senior US government official in the fight against COVID-19, told Vanity Fair this week “One of the really tragic things was that in Wuhan… at a time when it was clear that there was viral transmission in the community, the Chinese organized a big neighborhood party of 40,000 people celebrating a Chinese festival. It just exploded, ”he said. “Look what happened after Mardi Gras … [Festivals] would make me really nervous if there was still a virus. “

A festival like Coachella attracts fans from around the world and from almost every state. Some, such as Florida and Georgia, have been slow to issue home support orders and have shown a dangerous eagerness to reopen businesses while the virus is circulating in their communities.

“One of the main challenges has been the lack of federal guidance and inconsistent state-to-state support at the start of the epidemic,” said Matthew Freeman, professor of environmental health and epidemiology at the university. Emory. “The evidence suggests that the slow response from Florida sparked a crowd of spring vacations that caused infections across the United States as young people returned home.

“It is hard to predict that crowded music festivals will be safe for a while,” he added.

Even if California is doing what it needs to prevent new infections locally, a music festival with a capacity of 125,000 people with fans from all over would be an ideal scenario for new transmissions. All of the experts interviewed said that big concerts and festivals would be a terrible idea for the foreseeable future.

“China had to close its border with Russia for this exact reason,” said Emanuel. “Travel is a huge challenge.”

“People could spread the virus from a high-risk environment and bring it to a place where there may not be a widespread disease, and vice versa,” said Kuppalli.

Even if other businesses like restaurants or retailing slowly reappear and workers start to restart the economy, the concert industry could take more than a year or more to resemble what we are used to .

When emissions resume, hopefully, in 2021, proponents will likely treat the disease as another door security measure: temperature controls, mandatory masks or even COVID-19 on-site testing are all potential measures to the future.

But as painful as it is now, fans must remember that music will start again someday.

“I think it will be an indelible moment in terms of how we interact with each other and our physical environment,” said Martin. “It will stay with people for a long time. It will not have such a big impact that we will never be able to imagine concerts again, but maybe we will not shake hands for 10 years.”