Her mother worked in the past as a home nurse for the elderly in Pennsylvania. Her father, director of engineering operations, travels to New York daily.

This gave Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day a heightened awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, a report and a video from the New York Times at the end of March on the stress suffered by a hospital shocked Joseph-Day.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t imagine the stress these people are going through right now,” he said. “At the time, I knew I had to definitely contribute to our medical heroes. “

Joseph-Day, a third-year professional, concentrated his efforts in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Joseph-Day’s donation of $ 10,000 to the Relief restaurant in Rossoblu helped finance 250 meals for the staff of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and their families.

“We were able to give back to all the heroes who are here every day by simply working their tails trying to keep us safe,” Joseph-Day said during a videoconference with reporters.

Joseph-Day said his mother, Mirlende, discontinued his care about a year ago. He said his father, Vivens, works for Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Joseph-Day remains in constant contact with his parents, who live in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to ensure that they have supplies such as masks. His mother does the same with him.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Rams when offensive lineman Brian Allen, who is rehabilitating after knee surgery, tested positive in late March. Reggie Scott, senior director of sports medicine and performance for the Rams, said Thursday that Allen “was fine.”

Those who had been in primary and secondary contact with Allen were quarantined for 14 days, and none developed symptoms, said Scott. Allen is the only Rams player to test positive, said Scott.

Joseph-Day said he had heard that Allen had flu-like symptoms and that he had assumed that Allen might have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, it was,” said Joseph-Day. “But pray Brian. I know it will recover, and I know that the Rams training staff will do everything in their power to take care of everyone in the Rams organization and Brian to make sure it doesn’t spread . “

The Rams are scheduled to open their offseason program virtually on April 27. This will include videoconferencing but no field training.

Joseph-Day said he would miss performing exercises.

“You can train with hands-on experience,” he said. “Just technical things, little nuances like that.”