Coronavirus in Italy: Police investigation into suspected neglect involves nursing home with 190 reported COVID-19 deaths

Rome – A rest home in Milan where nearly 200 residents are said to have died of the new coronavirus is at the center of an investigation into a suspected negligence on the part of managers, Italian police revealed on Friday.

The tax police seized documents this week from the offices of the regional government of Lombardy during an investigation centered on the rest home Pio Albergo Trivulzio in Milan where, according to the Italian daily La Repubblica, 190 elderly people have died since the start COVID-19 epidemic, although official figures are not available.

The investigation also concerns other nursing homes in Milan and the region, where the administrators are suspected of culpable negligence.

“We are working to fight the virus and protect Lombards,” said regional governor Attilio Fontana to the Italian news agency ANSA, stressing that his office offered “maximum collaboration” with the investigators.

Health and hygiene police said they had inspected 600 nursing homes across Italy this week and found “irregularities” in 17% of the facilities. Police said 15 of the houses were to be closed.

This month, CBS News filed an exclusive report from inside a nursing home in Lombardy where doctors reported 33 COVID-19 deaths, but none of the deceased were tested for the disease neither included in the official death toll in Italy.

Coronavirus death toll in Italy likely underreported

The doctors said they were not aware of any police investigation into their establishment.

More than 22,000 people have died of the new disease in Italy, but many policymakers and doctors say the toll is likely to be significant undercoverage due to insufficient testing for disease and underreporting deaths.

The Lombardy region accounts for more than half of all coronavirus deaths recorded in the country.