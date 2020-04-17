Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. are increasing, state economies are struggling

As Congress negotiates the next stimulus package for an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials from New York and New Jersey targeted the federal government on Thursday, asking for help.

No state has suffered more from the coronavirus epidemic than New York, which has killed more than 14,000 people. Nearly 11,000 of these deaths occurred in New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio said he had made a new direct appeal to President Trump.

“I made it clear to the president that his hometown needed him,” said De Blasio. “All 8.6 million New Yorkers are watching the White House right now to see if the president will lead.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who reported 362 new deaths in his state, delivered a similar message, claiming that he and other governors of the Northeast had asked for up to $ 150 billion in aid.

“Although the CARES law is a very good step in the right direction, we need much more direct financial assistance,” he said, referring to the previous stimulus. “There is simply no way around this.”

A pedestrian carries a sign thanking people for wearing a facial cover on Wednesday in New York. (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the national total of COVID-19 continued to increase, with more than 648,000 confirmed cases and more than 30,900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In northern Illinois, a nursing home has become the last such facility to report more than 20 deaths. In Kansas City, Missouri, which expects to peak later this month, Mayor Quinton Lucas extended a home stay order.

“I’m not going to sacrifice Kansas City’s health,” he said. “This is the best option for us.”

But financial concerns weighed heavily on state and local governments in the hours leading up to Trump’s decision to release national guidelines on relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses. The White House guidelines are only recommendations; home stay orders have been issued by state and local governments.

Protesters gathered on Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia, the latest in a series of demonstrations against the imposed blockades. In Louisiana, the minority whip House Steve highlighted the resumption of business, in a modified manner, as the best solution to the financial problems facing states.

Police urged protesters to disperse during a rally against stay-at-home orders in Richmond, Virginia, Thursday. (Getty Images)

“It is not a question of whether the disease will go away,” he said. “You have to start taking precautions and learn to live with COVID-19.”

In an approach similar to what the east and west coast states have adopted, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky have announced that they will cooperate to alleviate the restrictions.

With at least 22 million Americans filing for unemployment in the past four weeks, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker reported that his state, like others, was struggling to keep up with rising demands. “We will continue to work hard on this issue,” he said.

De Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo focused on the budget deficits created, in large part, by the loss of tax revenues with so many closed businesses. They suggested that their condition could serve as a standard bearer for other parts of the country where the infection curve has not yet reached its peak.

“It’s hard to understand that the federal government is going to say,” We have passed major pieces of legislation, pat us on the back, “said Cuomo. “But don’t you fund state and local governments?”

The public deficit could reach $ 10-15 billion, he said. New York’s deficit is expected to exceed $ 7 billion. In addition to criticizing Trump, De Blasio has appointed the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“If they had $ 58 billion for the airline industry,” said De Blasio, referring to the previous stimulus package, “I assure you they can find $ 7.5 billion for the largest city ​​of the country”. He said his city had received $ 1.4 billion from the $ 2 trillion stimulus package. The state received $ 5 billion in direct aid.

Experts believe that large-scale testing and contact tracing – which involves taking each new case of COVID-19, identifying all those present and testing them for the virus – will be essential to return to any type of normality in the United States.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards spoke about these needs. “We are going to make mistakes,” he said of the reopening of the economy. “But the tests will allow us to find out if we have made mistakes and to make a course correction.”

Addressing this topic, Cuomo met Thursday morning with the White House of States competing against each other on the free market for the necessary test supplies.

“I understand that this is a problematic area and the federal government is not keen to get involved in testing, but the reality is that we have to do it in partnership with the federal government,” he said. . “There is no reason for you to have 50 states each trying to figure this out on their own.”