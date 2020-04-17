Chris Cuomo's wife Cristina describes the `` frustrating '' battle against coronaviruses

Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina spoke on Thursday about her battle with coronaviruses, describing the challenges of isolating the disease and how she cannot kiss her children.

“The only frustrating part is that I can’t be there for my kids right now as they need me,” wrote Cristina on Instagram, next to a photo of her and the couple’s youngest, Carolina at the beach.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.”

Her 49-year-old husband on CNN revealed that Cristina tested positive for COVID-19 on her prime time broadcast Wednesday, about two weeks after announcing her own diagnosis.

The mother of three said her symptoms started with “sinus-like infection.” She also lost her sense of smell and taste, according to her husband.

Cristina, 50, editor, had posted updates on her husband’s health and treatment regimen on Instagram while the family was quarantined at home, Chris living in the basement.

He is still isolated but has “no fever and [is] feel better, ”wrote Cristina.

Now that both parents are suffering, she said that their three children, Bella, Mario and Carolina, “grew up overnight” and take on more responsibility.

“Bella, our 17-year-old daughter, has intensified cleaning, laundry, cooking for her siblings and having them localized with google class, and taking care of her mother and father, Mario, her assistant,” she wrote. .

As grateful as she was for their help, she wrote, “I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them.”

Cristina said she was still determined to follow a form of alternative medicine called naturopathy as she battled the disease, and asked her followers to share their own “recovery methods”.

“Communication is all we have right now,” she wrote. “Keep sharing your stories. This is the only way to free us from fear. Staying strong is the battle. “