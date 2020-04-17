China admits coronavirus deaths in Wuhan are at least 50% higher than first report

The number of people infected and dead from the new coronavirus in the central city of Wuhan, China, where the world’s first infections have been reported, has been significantly increased. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports that China admitted on Friday that about 50% more people died from the disease in Wuhan than previously announced.

The review comes just a week and a half after the city celebrated the lifting an unprecedented 76-day lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the disease. The vast majority of infections and deaths in China have been recorded in Wuhan. In real numbers, an additional 1,290 deaths were recorded with Friday’s admission, bringing Wuhan’s total to 3,869. The number of infections has been revised up from 325 to 50,333.

Wuhan residents celebrate and travel after coronavirus lockout ends

Chinese government-run Xinhua News Agency released a “corrective notice” on Friday, citing “late or missed reports” on deaths, overworked medical staff and sick residents who died at home and not. counted in the initial count.

President Trump has increasingly accused China of dishonesty for its response to the disease and its reports on the disease, saying its official figures “seem on the wrong side”.

U.S. intelligence agencies, meanwhile, are still investigating how the virus entered the human population – including the possibility of an accident at an infectious disease laboratory in Wuhan.

Responding to the criticism, the Chinese foreign ministry said Friday that the country’s government has never hidden the truth about its coronavirus epidemic.