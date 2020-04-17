CBS leads the Holy Week rankings; ’60 Minutes’ is program # 1

With each of the four main broadcast networks continuing their practice of Holy Week to run more reruns than usual, “60 Minutes” was the highest-rated prime-time program for the third time in seven weeks.

CBS magazine reported an average of 9.681 million viewers for an episode that included two stories related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to live and same-day figures released by Nielsen on Tuesday.

In the past seven weeks, “60 minutes” has finished second twice, third and fourth times.

CBS had the highest rated prime time program for seven consecutive weeks – three episodes of “60 minutes” and “NCIS” and a Democratic presidential debate.

NBC had the other two prime-time programs between April 6 and Sunday for an average of more than 9 million viewers: “The Voice”, which averages 9.597 million viewers, and “Chicago Med”, which averages 9 .5 million.

“Chicago Fire”, which followed “Chicago Med”, finished fourth of the week, with an average of 8.969 million viewers. “Chicago PD”, which followed “Chicago Fire”, was the best ranking of the week at 10 p.m. program, averaging 7.671 million viewers, eighth for the week.

CBS recorded an average of 5.83 million viewers to finish first in the network race for the ninth consecutive week and the 14th time in the 29-week prime-time 29-week television season, despite reruns broadcast of all of its Tuesday programming, including “NCIS,” The most popular scripted television program, with the high-level comedy “Young Sheldon” and the perennial at 10 p.m. The winner of Friday’s Blue Bloods time slot.

ABC and NBC ranked second, with an average of 4.57 million viewers. Fox was fourth among broadcast networks for the 10th time in the 10 weeks following its Super Bowl LIV television broadcast, with an average of 2.57 million viewers for its 15 hours of prime-time programming.

CBS, ABC and NBC each broadcast 22 hours of prime time programming.

The NCIS rebroadcast reached an average of 7,862 million viewers and ranked sixth.

ABC’s flagship program was the action drama “Station 19”, which attracted the largest audience among its 39 episodes over three seasons, reaching 7.561 million viewers, the ninth for the week.

ABC also benefited from the finale of the “Modern Family” series, which had its largest audience since January 11, 2017: 7.37 million viewers. This makes it the 11th of the week. The first in a series of celebrity episodes of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” followed, with an average of 6.206 million viewers, making it the 21st of the week, the third at 10 p.m. programs.

“The Masked Singer” has led Fox programming for the ninth time in 10 weeks since its broadcast at the Super Bowl, with an average of 7.943 million viewers, fifth for the week.

Fox News Channel was first among the cable networks for the 12th consecutive week, with an average of 3.461 million viewers.

Fox News Channel aired each of the 13 most watched prime-time cable channels after being among the top 15 in the previous two weeks. Its most watched program was Monday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, which averaged 4.911 million viewers, 37th overall.

MSNBC was second among cable networks for the sixth time in eight weeks, with an average of 1.939 million viewers. CNN had an average of 1.824 million viewers to finish third, a week after finishing second.