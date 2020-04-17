Cancer surgery in the middle of COVID-19? Good luck with that, says the insurer

If a hospital is full of COVID-19 patients, should you not be able to receive urgent care elsewhere, even if it is not part of your insurer’s network?

For David Roe, resident of Hermosa Beach, who is fighting Stage 4 colon cancer and requires immediate surgery, the response from his insurer, UnitedHealthcare, was an emphatic no.

“You must receive care from a network provider,” the company said in a letter dated March 26.

Easier said than done. UnitedHealthcare wanted the transaction to be done in Cedars-Sinai, where the insurer could save money by using networked medical resources.

However, Roe, 29, said he had been told by a Cedars surgeon that it would be too risky to get him back from the hospital’s intensive care unit, which the surgeon said was full of dozens of patients with COVID-19.

The surgeon advised that the operation be performed at USC’s Keck Hospital, which has one of the best colorectal cancer surgery teams.

UnitedHealthcare responded that if Roe wanted to use an off-grid facility like Keck, he could pay the estimated surgery bill of $ 75,000 himself – just as he did to see a Keck oncologist at a cost of about $ 500 to visit.

“It’s amazing,” Roe told me. “I can literally feel the tumors getting bigger. I can hear the time spinning. “

Thanks to last minute intervention by a lawyer and state officials, he is due to undergo surgery on Keck on Friday and UnitedHealthcare will cover the costs.

But getting to this point has been an obstacle course that illustrates both the extraordinary circumstances of life during a pandemic and the long-standing madness of the American health care system.

“I have never been so stunned by bureaucracy in my entire life,” said Roe.

It is provided by a health maintenance organization which, by design, maintains the insured in a rigid network, as opposed to the increased (and more expensive) flexibility offered by a preferred provider organization.

However, exceptions are possible.

“There may be circumstances specific to a case that would allow referral outside the network if the health network provider cannot provide medically necessary care according to law,” said Rachel Arrezola, spokesperson for the State. Managed Health Care Department, who oversees the HMOs.

When he was diagnosed with cancer in July, said Roe, he was given about a year and a half to live.

This has changed thanks to chemotherapy and treatment to strengthen his immune system. Softball-sized tumors in Roe’s liver and colon began to shrink.

Keck’s oncologist Heinz-Josef Lenz, co-director of the Colorectal Center at USC’s Keck School of Medicine, determined that a narrow window had appeared in which surgery was warranted to remove the shrunken tumors before they can start to develop again.

“If successful,” said Roe, “it could give me years, if not decades, rather than months.”

He appealed the decision of UnitedHealthcare. The company refused to budge, despite the potential danger of being treated at Cedars.

Duke Helfand, a spokesperson for the Cedars, said he couldn’t address Roe’s situation. But he said the hospital “has the capacity to treat patients with COVID-19 and those who may need treatment for other serious illnesses, including those who are immunocompromised.”

Roe contacted the Department of Managed Health Care. He also appealed the decision of UnitedHealthcare.

Again, the insurer said no.

In a final move, Roe hired a lawyer, who was able to contact a senior official at the state agency. This manager, in turn, contacted a senior UnitedHealthcare official.

And guess what? Once all the layers of the stone-faced corporate bureaucracy were bypassed, the insurer reversed course and authorized the surgery at USC.

“We are committed to ensuring that people have access to the care they need during this time and encourage them to contact us to help them meet their needs as part of their benefit plan,” said Maria Gordon Shydlo. , spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare, in an emailed statement.

If so, I replied, why did the company reject Roe’s request for off-grid emergency treatment not once, not twice, but three times before agreeing to cover the procedure?

Shydlo said UnitedHealthcare changed its mind “after considering the additional information we received late last week”.

She did not provide details, but was likely referring to the insurer’s discussion last Friday with counsel and the state representative.

Meiram Bendat, Roe’s lawyer, told me that no new information was presented during this conversation.

“We have exposed the facts as they were already known,” he said.

Roe now keeps his fingers crossed for his surgery to be successful and he will have a new life rather than a death sentence. I wish him good luck.

But it is exasperating that the richest and most powerful nation in the history of Earth is grappling with a health care system in which episodes like this are all too common.

An insurance network is not a super exclusive business club. It’s the insurer that cuts deals with certain health care providers that save them money.

Consumers may benefit from lower premiums, but they may also face indignities such as having to replace a prescribed medication with one that the insurer can obtain cheaply, or being unable to consult a particular doctor or specialist .

Or in extreme cases such as Roe’s experience, they are told that they cannot be treated at the hospital of their choice, whatever the extenuating circumstances.

Fortunately, there is a solution.

While most Medicare Advantage insurance plans have strict provider networks, traditional Medicare allows beneficiaries to be treated by any doctor or hospital that accepts the program, which is most of them.

A “Medicare for all” system would therefore both provide universal coverage and eliminate virtually all coverage networks.

It is not “socialized medicine”, as some conservatives claim with the hyperbole of the falling sky. It is the insurance system already used by almost all other developed countries to ensure that everyone is covered and has access to affordable treatment.

Getting the sick to fight for proper care is not only exhausting. It’s cruel.

If all goes well, Roe will see our great nation recover and stop making healthcare a struggle for millions of people.

Even if it takes years.