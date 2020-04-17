British government extends coronavirus lockout for at least 3 weeks

LONDON – The British government announced on Thursday that a national lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus will remain in place for at least three weeks, while health officials have said that the UK coronavirus epidemic – one of the worst in Europe – was close to its peak.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said that “any change to our social distancing measures would now risk significantly increasing the spread of the virus.”

The lock has been in place since March 23. Schools, pubs, restaurants, and most stores are closed, and most people are only allowed to leave their homes to run errands or exercise.

Medical authorities say the UK epidemic is at its peak, but it is too early to ease restrictions on daily life.

Chief Scientific Director Patrick Vallance said that while transmission of the virus has been significantly reduced, “we run the risk of a second spike” if the lockout is now relaxed.

On Thursday, 13,729 people died in hospitals in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of 861 from the previous day. This number still underestimates the true picture of the pandemic, as these figures do not include hundreds, if not thousands, of virus-related deaths in nursing homes and other settings.

Medical CEO Chris Whitty said the UK is “probably reaching the global summit” but officials “have not yet reached the point where we can confidently and safely say that it is now past the summit. “

For now, the extension of the lockout has broad public and political support. But while other European countries are carefully easing their restrictions, the British Conservative government is under pressure to explain when and how the country will reopen.

The suspension of normal business activity has thrown hundreds of thousands of Britons out of work and plunged the economy into a dizzying fall. The National Statistics Office said on Thursday that a quarter of British businesses had closed temporarily since the foreclosure began.

“We agree that the measures must remain in place, but to maintain morale and hope, people need to know what will follow,” said Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labor party.

In a small sign of movement, fast food chains Pret a Manger, Burger King and KFC said they are planning limited take-away reopening, particularly near hospitals in the UK.

The Conservative government’s response to the pandemic has been complicated by the absence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has not returned to work after spending a week in a London hospital treated for COVID-19. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab replaces while Johnson recovers, but the government is wary of making big decisions until his return.

Government adviser epidemiologist Neil Ferguson has said that “significant” social distancing will have to be maintained until there is a vaccine against the coronavirus – a development that could last more than a year.

He said that easing the restrictions would also require considerably extensive testing for the virus, so that sick people and their contacts can be isolated or quarantined.

Ferguson said that without extensive testing, “we have relatively little leeway.”

“If we relax the measures too much, we will see a resurgence in transmission,” he told the BBC. “What we really need is to be able to put something in their place.”

The British government has been criticized for its late response to the pandemic, including limited testing and delays in getting protective equipment to healthcare workers.

The government insists that it rectify these errors. He has committed to 100,000 tests a day by the end of April – an increase of more than five times over current rates.

Critics have also accused British officials of keeping an unnecessary secret about planning for a pandemic. The government’s decisions are based on the advice of the Scientific Emergency Advisory Group, a group of scientists whose full list of members has not been released to the public.

The British government is also accused of neglecting employees and residents of nursing homes. Deaths from the virus in nursing homes or other non-hospital settings are not included in the government’s daily count. The Office for National Statistics said that until April 3 of this year, 383 deaths involving COVID-19 had occurred outside of hospitals.

In a leaked letter, the heads of nursing homes accused the government of offering contradictory messages, creating confusion and adding to the workload of those on the front lines.

The letter from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services, published by the BBC, said that the distribution of protective equipment for staff in nursing homes had been “chaotic” and that tests for health workers health were extensive without ‘thinking about who was going to be tested and what we are going to do with the result. “

Association president Julie Ogley said she regrets the letter’s leak but not its contents.

“Some of the terms used in the letter may be more emotional than the ones we would normally use, but we are in an emotional period,” she said.