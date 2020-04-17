Brian Dennehy is dead: celebrities remember him as a ‘colossus’

by April 17, 2020 entertainment
Brian Dennehy is dead: celebrities remember him as a 'colossus'

Brian Dennehy, the 6-foot-3 American Irish actor who died Wednesday night at age 81, inspired Irish-style stories among the celebrities who reacted Thursday to his death.

“‘ Character actors! Who gives a … if we are fat? “, Patton Oswalt tweeted profanely on his teammate “Ratatouille”, alluding to what Dennehy would have told him when the actors met during a buffet at the premiere of “Batman Begins”. “You were the best daddy rat a little chef could ask for.” I miss you, man.

Tom Arnold had his own story about working on the 2019 film “3 Days With Dad” with Dennehy, who had nearly 200 film and television credits in his name.

“We were shooting 3 days with dad and I transport terminally ill dad Brian Dennehy from his hospital bed to the bathroom again and again. He is not a frail old man. He is a bull. 10th take, I ask Brian for help. A little wrong. Bad idea. The 11th take was unpleasant. RIP “, Arnold tweeted.

“I have never laughed as much as we have ever done on set or off. For a big” tough guy “he was a lover,” tweeted James Woods, who played with Dennehy in “Split Image. “And” Best Seller “.

Here is a sampling of celebrity reactions to the death of Dennehy, who, according to his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy, were of natural causes.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/movies/story/2020-04-16/brian-dennehy-death-celebrity-reactions

About the author: Aygen

View all posts by Aygen »

Related Posts

'E.T.', Allen Daviau, director of photography at Bugsy, dies at 77

‘E.T.’, Allen Daviau, director of photography at Bugsy, dies at 77

April 17, 2020
23 best quarantine life videos: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

23 best quarantine life videos: YouTube, Instagram, TikTok

April 17, 2020
Review: 'Strike' hand stop is particularly good

Review: ‘Strike’ hand stop is particularly good

April 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *