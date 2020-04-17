Brian Dennehy is dead: celebrities remember him as a ‘colossus’

Brian Dennehy, the 6-foot-3 American Irish actor who died Wednesday night at age 81, inspired Irish-style stories among the celebrities who reacted Thursday to his death.

“‘ Character actors! Who gives a … if we are fat? “, Patton Oswalt tweeted profanely on his teammate “Ratatouille”, alluding to what Dennehy would have told him when the actors met during a buffet at the premiere of “Batman Begins”. “You were the best daddy rat a little chef could ask for.” I miss you, man.

Tom Arnold had his own story about working on the 2019 film “3 Days With Dad” with Dennehy, who had nearly 200 film and television credits in his name.

“We were shooting 3 days with dad and I transport terminally ill dad Brian Dennehy from his hospital bed to the bathroom again and again. He is not a frail old man. He is a bull. 10th take, I ask Brian for help. A little wrong. Bad idea. The 11th take was unpleasant. RIP “, Arnold tweeted.

“I have never laughed as much as we have ever done on set or off. For a big” tough guy “he was a lover,” tweeted James Woods, who played with Dennehy in “Split Image. “And” Best Seller “.

Here is a sampling of celebrity reactions to the death of Dennehy, who, according to his daughter Elizabeth Dennehy, were of natural causes.

I’m just devastated to learn that we have lost my beloved friend and colleague, #BrianDennehy. We were partners on two of my favorite movies, Split Image and Best Seller. I have never laughed as much as we do every day on the set or outside. For a big “tough guy”, he was a lover. #RIPBrian pic.twitter.com/EjsxMvqlxw – James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

I met Brian in a bar, I played in a movie with him but the scene was what he liked. In rehearsal, he said, “That’s it, kid.” He was a comrade nutmeg, mick and a sailor. They no longer do his kind. To his family. https://t.co/0TLeo2MAyt – Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) April 16, 2020

I had the chance to see Brian Dennehy twice on stage, masterful in Love Letters and monumental heartbreaking in Death Of A Salesman. A colossus. What a loss. – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 16, 2020

Just devastated to learn that the magnificent Brian Dennehy has passed away. It was nobody I liked working with more. And there are few such precious friends in my life. I took this photo behind the scenes when we were in Love Letters. He loved my Bowie puppy. pic.twitter.com/s55Cc37lFy – Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 16, 2020

Another day. Another devastating news. For those who have never been able to see Brian’s impressive performance in “Death of A Salesman”, it will remain as one of the most singing performances ever delivered in a scene. #RIPbriandennehy https://t.co/23QgabbeZY – Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

RIP Brian Dennehy. Brilliant and versatile, a powerful actor and a very nice man too. – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 16, 2020

Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. 😞 A wonderfully talented actor. – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) April 16, 2020

Send sympathy to Elizabeth Dennehy and her family for the loss of her father, the great Brian Dennehy. – Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) April 16, 2020

Very sad to learn of the death of Brian Dennehy. He was a fantastic actor on big and small screens, as well as on the theater. Another big loss !!! RIP MM pic.twitter.com/tv8ZwdRbO9 – Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) April 16, 2020