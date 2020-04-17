Brazilian health minister who backed coronavirus restrictions fired

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sacked his health minister on Thursday after a series of public clashes over the government’s response to the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro, a right-wing nationalist who won the 2018 elections, called the disease “a little flu” and criticized media coverage of the pandemic as “hysteria”. He urged Brazilians to ignore the social distancing directives pushed by his own health officials, asking them to return to work for the sake of the economy.

His Minister of Health, Dr. Luiz Henrique Mandetta, criticized Bolsonaro’s dismissive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed at least 1,736 Brazilians. In a television interview in April, Mandetta urged the nation to disregard the advice of the president and to follow the instructions of state governors, the majority of whom called for strict measures of social distancing.

Bolsonaro went wild in response, declaring that “Mandetta must listen to the president more” and warning: “None of my ministers is infrable.”

Mandetta’s actions have won him wide popular support.

Its approval rate has jumped 21 points to 76% since the start of the crisis, according to a survey this month by the survey firm Datafolha.

It has been compared to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease specialist at the head of the American response to the new coronavirus. Fauci has sometimes publicly contradicted President Trump.

Mandetta ad on Twitter that Bolsonaro fired him.

“I have just heard from President Jair Bolsonaro the news of my dismissal from the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Mandetta’s departure will likely still isolate Bolsonaro, whose response to the coronavirus has earned him criticism from several influential governors who have already adopted his policy.

Lucas Barreto, a representative of Bolsonaro’s government in the Senate, said on Thursday that he was resigning to protest.

“I am leaving because to fire Luiz Henrique Mandetta is absurd,” he told reporters when the news was announced.