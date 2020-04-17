Bill Gates becomes primary target of coronavirus conspiracies

The second richest man in the world is said to have become the No. 1 target for coronavirus conspiracy theorists.

Theories linking Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates to COVID-19 have exploded in recent months, as right-wing conspiracies and anti-vaccine fanatics have accused him of using the virus to control the masses, The New York Times reported Friday.

Misconceptions about Gates and the deadly virus were mentioned 1.2 million times on social media and television from February to April – more than any other conspiracy theory linked to the virus, the firm told The Times. Zignal Labs media analysis.

The newspaper also found more than 16,000 Facebook posts on Gates and the coronavirus that generated nearly 900,000 likes and comments this year, as well as 10 popular YouTube videos that have been viewed nearly 5 million times.

Some online cranks would base their wild theories of Gates – which was worth $ 104 billion Thursday – on a 2015 speech in which he predicted that an infectious virus was more likely than war to kill millions of people. Conspiracy theorists also twisted his most recent words, such as his March suggestion that “digital certificates” could be used to track who recovered from the virus.

This has evolved into a false claim that Gates wanted to put microchips in people’s bodies – an idea that former Trump campaign advisor Roger Stone echoed in a recent radio interview.

Gates’ main charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has supported public health initiatives worldwide and has pledged $ 250 million to fight the coronavirus. Foundation CEO Mark Suzman told The Times that “sorry that there are people spreading misinformation when we should all be looking for ways to collaborate and save lives. “