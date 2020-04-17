Best Hope Jalen Green opts for G League rather than NCAA

Jalen Green is the last high school basketball player to repel the NCAA for the opportunity to play professionally and start earning a paycheck.

Green, who played his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa after three years at San Joaquin Memorial High in Fresno, announced Thursday that he will sign to play in the NBA. G League as part of the league path to professionalism. Green, a 6 foot 5 inch combo guard, should be one of the best choices in the NBA draft in 2021.

The program is the first of its kind for the NBA – Green playing for an unaffiliated team competing against professionals while passing preparations to the pros.

“We are delighted to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League,” said G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA caliber coach and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey. “

With Green on board, the G League could become an even more viable choice for the best basketball rookies. Last year, R.J. Hampton and LaMelo Ball both played professionally in Australia directly after high school.

Shortly after Green’s announcement, Athletic reported that NBA prospect Isaiah Todd, a Word of God Christian Academy striker in Raleigh, North Carolina, will also play with the G League team after withdrew its engagement in Michigan.