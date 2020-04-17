‘Beastie Boys Story’: the band in its best light

“It’s alright, just hang out with you guys.”

Spike Jonze is in Hawaii. Adam Horovitz is in his garage and Michael Diamond is in his bedroom, both in Greater Los Angeles. It’s late March, shortly after the coronavirus launched home shelter orders, and the three are on videoconference for an interview on their collaboration on the new movie “Beastie Boys Story”.

Originally scheduled for its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival – canceled due to the global pandemic – the film will be released on Apple TV + on April 24.

Although they are promoting the film – directed by Jonze as an adaptation of a stage performance performed by Horovitz and Diamond, better known by their respective nicknames Beastie Boys Ad-Rock and Mike D – the trio simply prefer to catch up , share jokes, have fun with each other and think about something other than what everyone can’t stop thinking about.

“It’s … it’s crazy,” said Horovitz at one point. “I have no intention of doing anything except trying not to die. Directly.”

There’s the common gag that Diamond can’t operate the camera on his computer – “Hey, I’m going to break the firewall,” says Jonze – or their complex relationship with “bad guys in leather,” the type of omnipresent sofas at recording studios, or a digression on learning three-dimensional breathing techniques. More than anything, they seem to want to be laughed at, each disappointed when a joke doesn’t arise.

“You are a tough crowd,” said Diamond to his long-time cohorts.

The Beastie Boys – from left to right, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz – pose in Japan during the filming of their video “Intergalactic”, shot in June 1998. This photograph is taken from “Beastie Boys Book” by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz. (Beastie Boys)

“Beastie Boys Story” is taken from the “Beastie Boys Book” of 2018, a 571-page narrative retracing the history of the group from his adolescence on the punk scene in New York in the early 1980s to his rise as multi-platinum. , Grammy-winning rap group. They had surprising longevity and a knack for creative renewal, seeing them through albums such as “License to Ill”, “Paul’s Boutique”, “Check Your Head” and “Ill Communication” until their last, ” Hot Sauce Committee “from 2011 Part Two.” Member Adam Yauch, known as MCA, died of cancer in 2012 at the age of 47.

Diamond and Horovitz did not really see themselves doing conventional book signatures or Q&A to promote the book. The audio book featured dozens of invited readers, including Chuck D, Elvis Costello, Rosie Perez, Bette Midler, Wanda Sykes, Ben Stiller, Amy Poehler, Jon Stewart, Kelly Reichardt, LL Cool J and Rachel Maddow. They decided to stage an adaptation of the book, a multimedia presentation produced by Jonze. They played in several cities and filmed three nights in April 2019 at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn for the film.

“We say, ‘Oh, let’s do a show,’ says Horovitz. “And so Mike and I wrote the series around the stories in the book. And then we asked Spike because, I don’t know if you know, but Spike is making movies. And I haven’t seen any, but supposedly they’re good. So we asked her for advice and then, as usual, Spike took over. And so Mike and I had this thing that we were going to do and then because Spike got involved, it evolved into something different, which is good. “

Filming of “Beastie Boys Story” by Spike Jonze in April 2019 at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York. The late Adam Yauch is seen on the big screen; Adam Horovitz and Michael Diamond are on stage. (Atiba Jefferson / background photo, Spike Jonze)

“I think we have a clear intention to make sure that everything is its own thing,” said Diamond of the evolution from book to audio book, from stage performance to film. “But then, I also really liked that it was a bit of this continuous arc. Like I remembered how we finished the book and that I was going to go for a walk on the beach with Spike one day. And that was before we even did our very first show, and I was like, “Adam and I are trying to figure out what to do. Pretend we’re real writers, wear Harris tweed blazers with suede patches and act as a teacher in bookstores? “

“And we talked, what if we chose the stories we like and made them a little more theatrical?” Diamond continues. “And it was a bit like that, this beautiful thing where we literally had no idea what we were doing, but it seemed to work and it did us good. And then originally, I think we all thought the film was going to be more of this document than what we had done on stage, but in fact, we realized once we started that it took a own life and realized, no, it had to be his thing. “

For a group that seemed dedicated to always moving forward towards their next creative endeavor, their evolving cultural curiosities often making a road map for the styles of the zeitgeist, the idea of ​​looking back could seem anathema.

The Beastie Boys – from left, Adam Yauch, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz – in 1987 in Chicago. (Paul Natkin / WireImage)

“Oh my God. Can we do something different already? This group. Right?” Horovitz laughingly recounts their recent retrospective phase. “Look, Adam Yauch is not here. So whenever we can think of him and write about him or tell stories about him or whatever, it’s sad but it feels good to have him with me. And sometimes Michael Diamond too. “

When asked if his point of view on the group had changed at all during the preparation of the book and the emission and now of the film, Diamond answered dryly: “Bouquet of jerks”.

He adds: “I think what made the show and the film and all that made me appreciate is how improbable it all is. Because while you’re in it and doing stuff, you don’t know. The fact that all of these things happened in the first place and continue to happen, in a good way – that we were really fortunate to be able to continue during this ridiculously long time and do what we love with people we love and who still managed to take pleasure in doing so. So I guess we enjoyed it more. “

The Beastie Boys in 1993, from left to right, Mike Diamond (Mike D), Adam Yauch (MCA) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock). (Rick Powell)

Throughout the book and in the show and film, Horovitz and Diamond are remarkably candid and reflect on the mistakes they made along the way, such as the less diplomatic manner in which they abandoned their first drummer, Kate Schellenbach, of the group, or the bratty, regressive attitudes they displayed at the start of the “sick license” era and how they have made a conscious effort to adopt more progressive views over the years. They are also very open about their relationship and possible disputes with their first manager, Russell Simmons, and producer Rick Rubin.

“The interesting thing is that if you’re writing a book about yourself, it’s a good opportunity to be able to rewrite history, right?” Said Horovitz. “You can write whatever you want; you can write how amazing you were and you can blame other people for this, that and the other, whatever. And so I feel like we tried to say it like it was.

“Good example, Russell Simmons,” continues Horovitz. “We had a great time with Russell Simmons. It was really important for our group. Same thing with Rick Rubin, right? I am not friends with any of them, but it was an incredible time that we spent together. So it will stay. How does it feel to pretend or just block this out of your life? “

Seen in the movie “Beastie Boys Story” by Spike Jonze, from right, Adam Horovitz, Adam Yauch, Michael Diamond and producer Rick Rubin in June 1985 in front of Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Beastie Boys opened for Madonna on The Virgin Tour. (Josh Cheuse)

“I think that’s part of the luck,” said Diamond. “We actually have to be long enough to comment on the stupid [stuff] that we did. I feel like most of the time people just don’t get this moment to still have a voice or still have relevance to be like, “ Wait, let’s go back here a minute and let’s look at what we have done and somehow be able to experience this again. “

Before Jonze can answer for his role in the making of the show and the film, Horovitz interrupts – “Can we go back to the walk you and Mike took on the beach?”

Jonze is now an Oscar-winning filmmaker. In the early 1990s, he went from making skateboard videos to one of the most influential music video makers of the time. He made the video of the Beastie Boys’ Sabotage, a disturbing parody of 70s cops filmed in Los Angeles that became a defining artifact of the mid-90s. He drove a car in a demolition derby at a fair from California County for the Beastie Boys Grand Royal pop-up magazine. Their mutual sensitivities of mischievous creativity seemed perfectly aligned.

The Beastie Boys in their clip “Sabotage” in 1994. The hip-hop trio is the subject of Spike Jonze’s documentary “Beastie Boys Story”. (Universal Music Enterprises / Capitol Records)

“Well, I liked everything they did before I met them, so I kind of had a relationship with them in my head,” says Jonze. “And I think that by meeting them, they were even cooler than in my imagination. They were more fun than I could have hoped for. And it was very easy to do stuff with them. And I may have only been a few years younger, but I certainly haven’t been successful or known in any way, but they treated me like an equal creative collaborator. It sort of fell into place quite easily. “

In directing “Beastie Boys Story”, Jonze wanted to transmit his favorite things about the group, its members and their bond.

“What was cool about it and knowing them for over 25 years, almost 30 years, I learned to love the band musically and I love them as people,” says Jonze. “Just the way they work, the way they operate and why they do what they do and why they don’t do what they do. They are very good for themselves and what is good and bad for them And I loved making this film about the things I love about the group, their friendship and how amazing this relationship is between them and being able to see it up close. They really let themselves do what they wanted to do, which excited or made them laugh. ”

Essays for the shooting of the video clip “Sabotage” in 1994: from left to right, Michael Diamond, Adam Yauch (in the background) and the director Spike Jonze. (Spike Jonze / Apple)

Many critics of “Beastie Boys Book” note a passage in which Horovitz says that Yauch’s death was “too … sad to write.” However, in the show and the film “Beastie Boys Story”, while telling what would turn out to be the last concert of the group, Horovitz becomes visibly moved, the tone changing in a very serious and tender moment.

“I mean, think about whether you should read something about one of your best friends, even in front of anyone, out loud. It’s very different when you say something out loud, ”says Horovitz about the moment. “And it happened every night.”

“It was really surprising to me,” said Diamond of what has become the emotional highlight of the series. “I think it surprised Adam, it surprised us all. It was something that happened and we didn’t plan it, we certainly didn’t expect it. Besides, honestly, as a group, there were a lot of times when we felt like the three of us would continue to do this forever, and so here this person who was an integral part of what we did and who was like our best friend, who guided us in so many ways, through so many things, that here we do something without him. It was a new era for us. “

The Beastie Boys in 1980: from left to right, Adam Horovitz, Adam Yauch and Mike Diamond. (Freeberg / Mediapunch / Shutterstock)

After finishing the book, the audio book, the stage show and now the movie, this could be the end of the line of collaboration between Horovitz and Diamond, ending the business of being Beastie Boys.

So will they work together again on something new?

“I mean, I don’t want to,” said Horovitz, his joke landing with a little noise while Diamond’s videoconference camera stayed dark. “I wish I could see your face, Mike.

“I’m sure we’re going to do it. I mean what else are we going to do?” Horovitz continues. “We don’t know what else to do.”

“We have no other life skills,” says Diamond, “although we now have some downtime to work on it.”