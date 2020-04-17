Ava Justman targets Wisconsin and the FBI

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Ava justman

School: Chatsworth

Sport: Softball, launcher

Key statistics: 5-3, 1.91 ERA, 83 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Helped Chatsworth win the city championship in 2018 in second year.

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Wisconsin.

When she learned that her season had been canceled:

“I was at home. I just finished the pitch and I saw on Twitter how people were saying that the season was going to be canceled. I was like,” What? “Then the coach texted us. I said to myself “Wow”. I didn’t even know how to feel. I wasn’t sad at first because it was difficult for me to deal with. It didn’t seem real to me, but now it costs me a lot. “

How the absence of sport affected her:

“It’s very different. It’s weird not being with my team every day. I wish I could practice.”

How she stays in shape:

“I run four times a week and lift weights at home and run.”

What he misses most:

“The feeling of winning and of competition and of bond with his teammates.”

On his objective:

“When I pitch, it’s tunnel vision. I can’t even hear my own teammates cheering for me because I’m so connected.”

On his choice of long distance university:

“I love it there. It looks like another type of house. I feel very welcome. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I want to be an FBI agent, but I would also like to run my own business.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.