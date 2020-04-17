Ava Justman targets Wisconsin and the FBI

by April 17, 2020 sports
Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Ava justman

School: Chatsworth

Sport: Softball, launcher

Key statistics: 5-3, 1.91 ERA, 83 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Helped Chatsworth win the city championship in 2018 in second year.

Fall plans: Will attend the University of Wisconsin.

When she learned that her season had been canceled:
“I was at home. I just finished the pitch and I saw on Twitter how people were saying that the season was going to be canceled. I was like,” What? “Then the coach texted us. I said to myself “Wow”. I didn’t even know how to feel. I wasn’t sad at first because it was difficult for me to deal with. It didn’t seem real to me, but now it costs me a lot. “

How the absence of sport affected her:
“It’s very different. It’s weird not being with my team every day. I wish I could practice.”

How she stays in shape:
“I run four times a week and lift weights at home and run.”

What he misses most:
“The feeling of winning and of competition and of bond with his teammates.”

On his objective:
“When I pitch, it’s tunnel vision. I can’t even hear my own teammates cheering for me because I’m so connected.”

On his choice of long distance university:
“I love it there. It looks like another type of house. I feel very welcome. “

Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“I want to be an FBI agent, but I would also like to run my own business.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.


Source —–>https://www.latimes.com/sports/highschool/story/2020-04-16/season-interrupted-ava-justman-wisconsin-fbi

