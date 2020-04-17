Auto insurers save money because coronavirus prevents drivers from driving

Insurance companies in New Zealand are said to have saved a lot of money as the coronavirus crisis keeps drivers in the country off the road.

Kiwi’s insurance industry has saved about $ 100 million since claims for motor vehicles have dropped 90%, said the head of the New Zealand Insurance Council. local news agency RNZ. The decline came amid a nationwide lockdown spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, in which New Zealand has registered about 1,400 cases and only 11 deaths so far, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

By comparison, insurers paid out about $ 100 million (about $ 60 million US) in auto claims after a single hailstorm last November, RNZ chief insurance officer Tim Grafton told RNZ in a report released Friday.

“It only affected Timaru, but the thick $ 100 million on motor vehicle claims resulted from this event,” said Grafton, whose organization allegedly represented more than two dozen companies controlling 95% of the market.

Restrictions to fight coronavirus have led drivers to use their cars less, which has likely resulted in fewer accidents and fewer claims from insurers. These trends have led American companies to give their customers a financial break amid the pandemic that has also devastated the global economy.

American auto insurers are expected to pay $ 10.5 billion back to their customers in the form of premium refunds, discounts, dividends and credits, according to an estimate by the Insurance Information Institute, an industrial group of more than 60 companies.

Only 14 insurers who announced such deals last week are responsible for $ 8.1 billion of that value, the institute said. The group expects an additional $ 2.4 billion to be granted, given that hundreds of companies sell auto insurance in the United States.

“The financial period is difficult for millions of Americans, and the country’s auto insurers are making it easier for their customers to navigate this extraordinary period in the history of the United States,” said institute CEO Sean Kevelighan. , in a press release.