Austin Ekeler to take over as Chargers return

As the Chargers prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their list. Part 8 of 10: Running backs.

In his first act as a newly created NFL ball carrier, Austin Ekeler did the most basic things. He called his mother.

After accepting a four-year contract of up to $ 24.5 million in early March, Ekeler said he called her in part to carry on a family tradition.

“I called my mom right away, and it was the first thing I did when I made the team [three] years ago, “he said the day his signature became official. “I let him know that I was going up a level to a raise. It was awesome. You can’t really put it into words. I’m almost speechless … She was lost for words too. “

Not that Suzanne Ekeler expected nothing less from her surpassed son, who became the backbone of the Chargers after arriving as an unknown and unknown rookie in 2017.

Entering 2020, Ekeler is about to take over as the team’s undisputed player, replacing Melvin Gordon, who, after his new signing, left for Denver as a free agent.

Ekeler rushed 132 times for 557 yards and captured 92 passes for an additional 993 yards last season. He led the team with 11 touchdowns.

More of the same is expected now as this team tries to bounce back from a 5-11 score that included an inconsistent offense.

Justin Jackson tries to escape the defenders of the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 8 at TIAA Bank Field. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

Justin Jackson is expected to support Ekeler and, for the time being, is the only other contracted ball carrier.

Entering his third season, Jackson has shown the ability to produce in the NFL. Her biggest problem is staying healthy. He appeared in just seven games last season while dealing with leg problems. The Chargers believe Jackson can be an effective addition to Ekeler, as long as it is available on Sundays.

In an ideal world, the two would form a formidable duo to manage most of the ground play while serving as valuable control targets coming out of the backfield.

By further expanding their impact, Ekeler and Jackson also have the ability to line up as external receivers.

Under contract for 2020: Ekeler ($ 5 million), Jackson ($ 750,000).

Free agents: Back Derek Watt left for Pittsburgh, where he will join his brother, T.J., the linebacker decorated with the Steelers. Watt signed a three-year contract of up to $ 9.75 million. Coach Anthony Lynn has indicated that the Chargers intend to maintain the rear position in their attack, which means that they will add at least a few candidates to attend training camp.

Draft copy: The expectation is that the Chargers will draft a rollback, although unlikely in previous rounds. Go Back is a position where contributors can be found almost anywhere in the project. Remember, Ekeler went without a draft and Jackson was a seventh round pick.

List decisions: With Gordon gone, Ekeler is clearly number 1 back. The Chargers, as with many NFL teams now, prefer to use some type of position rotation, primarily to distribute the physical toll. To that end, expect a few additions running over the next few weeks as they seek depth.

NEXT: Quarterbacks.