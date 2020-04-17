Apple TV + docu-series ‘Home’ presents moving homes

In a little fateful synchronicity, the Apple TV + docu-series “Home” raw materials just like everyone spends a lot more time there. The program of nine episodes, a selection from South by Southwest Film Festival, will debut in its entirety on April 17.

In short: the series is exceptional.

Surprisingly varied and deep, the half-hour segments document nine international iconoclasts and their bold national visions. What could have been just another “OMG” on outraged luxury digs, or a breezy riff on how to make homes sustainable, is actually a deep dive in the very sense of “home”.

Don’t be surprised if the series transforms the way you view your own home – whether you live in a six-bedroom mansion overlooking an airliner or a 344-square-foot studio.

Locking a log cabin in a greenhouse is a designer’s solution to brutal Swedish winters, presented in the 9-part docu series from Apple TV +, “Home”. (Apple)

In fact, let’s start with this 344 square foot apartment.

You may already know the architect Gary Chang’s small apartment in Hong Kong called “Home transformer”, given its wide media coverage. Playing with these 344 square feet as we would with a Rubik’s Cube, Chang designed 24 room layouts and “endless permutations”, using sliding wall units and a design genius reminiscent of origami or a Swiss army knife.

“Home” takes you inside the protean wonder.

A simple touch on a wall reveals a kitchen with a stocked minibar – or a full bathroom, a dressing room, a desk worthy of a CEO, a home cinema…

The episode examines the very perception of space – and Chang commands him like a shaman, inspired by the manic pulse of Hong Kong, where 7.4 million people share limited resources.

“All of these homes are the result of some sort of problem, limit or challenge that results in a series of decisions to resolve this problem,” said the executive producer of “Home.” Doug Pray, who has directed episodes based in Austin, Texas, and Sikhall, Sweden.

Elora Hardy creates whimsical, almost Seussian houses in Bali from bamboo. She is one of nine iconoclasts featured in the nine-part documentary series from Apple TV +, “Home”. (Apple)

Rejuvenation is another recurring theme among all intrepid mavericks, whose personal journeys are also explored.

Austin science fiction writer removes a toxic pipeline, using the notch in the ground as a footprint for a partially buried house, its roof one restored meadow dotted with wild flowers.

A woman born in Toronto and raised in Bali moves to New York, where she creates fashion for Donna Karan, to return to Bali. There, she becomes a kind of bamboo whisperer, creating whimsical, Seussian houses out of the fast growing plant.

In Sweden, engineer Andres Solvarm builds a log cabin and locks it in a lush greenhouse, creating a sustainable bioenvironment. It’s like living in northern Italy all year round, surrounded by brutal northern winters.

“You are just overwhelmed by the way it is filled with oxygen and the feeling of lush life – the equivalent of being in a deep forest,” said Pray of the verdant house, part of the “Naturhus movement “created by the Swede. Bengt Warne.

In Chicago, the tireless Theater doors rejuvenates a decaying south side neighborhood, its centerpiece restored it 1923 Stony Island Bank, now a space for art exhibitions and archives. There is a deep grace in the way Gates animates rather than gentrifying his environment as he identifies value (his “love investment”) in objects, abandoned buildings and, in fact, his community.

As Gates says, it reveals “life in things.”

“If there’s one thing to remember from the series, it’s that the solution is right in front of you,” said Pray, who lives in Mount Washington.

In Bali, bamboo is considered a substandard building material, but designer Elora Hardy has changed that perception with her fantastic and durable bamboo houses. (Apple)

This is exactly the genius behind “Home” – the nine domestic dreamers have their feet firmly on the ground and, like wizards, seem to evoke a sort of clear beauty of empty air.

Example: design visionary Tony Duquette, whose opulent and eccentric aesthetic has honored the houses of the Duchess of Windsor and J. Paul Getty. Among other creations made before his death in 1999, Duquette built the mystic “Xanabu” of Malibu, a sort of bohemian Shangri-La. Now managed by architect David Hertz and his wife, Laura Doss-Hertz, the 42-acre property featured in “Home” includes a village influenced by East Asia built from re-used finds as film sets by Duquette.

All the pioneering creators of the series have developed and promoted their concepts in the hope of wide adoption. Witness the segment of Mexico, in which innovators extrude two 3D printed houses for the “first 3D community in the world” from 50 residences located in Nacajuca, a poor neighborhood in Tabasco.

The revealing light that passes over families’ faces as they look at their new homes – they once lived in leaky corrugated metal shacks – is priceless.

To complete the range, the “Wall House” built in India and the “Soot House” in Maine, which uses the old Japanese technique of wood heating yakisugi. The family-oriented episode of Maine undoubtedly gives the series its most deeply felt moments. The scenes of the couple’s sons who are born in their craft house, in the heart of the forest, are exquisite.

These spinoffs from emotional investments are well known to all who care about their homes. Chang, the architect from Hong Kong, summed it up: “Not only did I transform my house, it changed me.”